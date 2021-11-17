The names of the winners of the Ambrogino d’oro 2021

The names of the winners of the Ambrogini 2021 have been announced, the civic merits of the Municipality of Milan, which as per tradition will be delivered on 7 December, the day of Sant’Ambrogio, patron saint of the city. Among the winners with the highest honor conferred by the municipality of Milan was a diplomat, the young consul Tommaso Claudi, who remained to garrison the Italian embassy in Afghanistan during the days of the conquest of Kabul by the Taliban, and sportsmen such as the former captain of the Milan and the flag of the Franco Baresi team and the Paralympic swimming champion Arjola Trimi.

In particular, five Gold Medals for Memory, fifteen Gold Medals and twenty Certificates of Civic Merit will be delivered during the ceremony on 7 December. The notary, jurist and academic Piergaetano Marchetti, president of Bookcity and of the Corriere della Sera Foundation, were among the winners; the Bocconian Enrico Pazzali, president of the Fiera Foundation; Arjola Trimi, Paralympic champion, gold medal in Tokyo 2020; the consul Claudi; patron Maria Candida Morosini, known as ‘the lady of music’ for her support activities for numerous musical associations; the manager Giuseppe Castagna, managing director of Banco Bpm; Aldo Cazzullo, writer and journalist for Corriere della Sera; the chef from Palermo who moved to Milan, Filippo La Mantia; the oncologist Ermanno Leo, who since 1998 has directed the colorectal surgery facility of the Cancer Institute of Milan; the professor of applied biology at the State University of Milan, Valentina Massa, who invented the covid salivary swab for children; Gianni Cervetti, founder and historical memory of the Verdi Orchestra of Milan; the lawyer Daniela Mainini, expert in the fight against counterfeiting; Alessandra Simone, who was the head of the anti-crime department of the Milan Police Headquarters and devised the Zeus protocol against domestic violence (I oblige violent companions to start a ‘treatment’ path); and Cristina Cattaneo, forensic anthropologist and professor at the State University.

There are five, however, the Medals of Memory: they will go to the former mayors of Milan Carlo Tognoli and Marco Formentini as well as to the writer Andrea Pinketts, to the blogger “Fraintesa”, real name Francesca Barbieri, who died due to a tumor and to whom Milan has recently dedicated a mural, and to Emilia Cestelli, wife of Nando Dalla Chiesa. Among the twenty certificates, the restaurant run by autistic children, PizzAut, the Luchino Visconti Civic School of Cinema, the Pro Tetto Onlus Association, Auser Milano, Bauli in piazza and the Shoah Memorial Foundation will be awarded.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Gold Medals for Memory

1. Marco Formentini

2. Carlo Tognoli

3. Andrea Pinketts

4. Baskets Emilia

5. Barbieri Francesca known as Misunderstood.

Gold Medals

1. Piegaetano Marchetti

2. Arjola Trimi

3. Thomas Claudi

4. Maria Candida Morosini

5. Enrico Pazzali

6. Giuseppe Castagna

7. Filippo La Mantia

8. Aldo Cazzullo

9. Ermanno Leo

10. Valentina Massa

11. Giovanni Cervetti

12. Franco Baresi

13. Daniela Mainini

14. Alessandra Simone

15. Cristina Cattaneo.

Certificates