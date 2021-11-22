The Nanny: Even Showrunner Wants Cardi B For Reboot | TV

I want to do a sitcom with Cardi B. Wouldn’t that be great as my daughter?

Peter Marc Jacobson, showrunner of the TV series The Nanny, would like Cardi B as the protagonist of a possible reboot TV series. This rather particular choice, however, is not as new as it might seem. Even in 2018 Fran Drescher, protagonist of the historic sitcom of the 90s, had indicated the rapper as a possible choice, declaring: Un reboot de? And why not with

Opinion also shared by Peter Marc Jacobson, who during the podcast Oh, Mr. Sheffield! he has declared:

I’m not interested in doing another nanny with another girl who would be like Fran. I feel it has been done. The new lead isn’t supposed to be Jewish, right? It could be, you know, anything. It doesn’t matter, because it’s a fish out of water anyway. Cardi would be a fish out of water wherever you put it. So yes. And great fish. Because, you know, it’s fun and, if written correctly, it would be brilliant. And I mean, she’s fun on her own too. I love her. There was talk of how Fran could have married a black man, and therefore they had Cardi, and Fran was her mother.

