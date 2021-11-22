The Nanny: Even Showrunner Wants Cardi B For Reboot | TV
I want to do a sitcom with Cardi B. Wouldn’t that be great as my daughter?
Opinion also shared by Peter Marc Jacobson, who during the podcast Oh, Mr. Sheffield! he has declared:
I’m not interested in doing another nanny with another girl who would be like Fran. I feel it has been done. The new lead isn’t supposed to be Jewish, right? It could be, you know, anything. It doesn’t matter, because it’s a fish out of water anyway. Cardi would be a fish out of water wherever you put it. So yes. And great fish. Because, you know, it’s fun and, if written correctly, it would be brilliant. And I mean, she’s fun on her own too. I love her. There was talk of how Fran could have married a black man, and therefore they had Cardi, and Fran was her mother.
