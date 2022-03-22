The nanny: This is what Maxwell Sheffield’s 3 children look like today

The babysitter It hit the small screen on November 3, 1993. From that moment on, it became one of the series most applauded by the audience and by children. Its popularity was so great that it lasted a total of six seasons. Do you remember the three sons of maxwell sheffield? Next we will tell you details of his life.

Together with her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, Fran Drescher managed to create a product that fascinated families. In addition to participating in the creative part of the story, the actress was also in charge of putting herself in the shoes of Fran Fine.

Although almost 29 years have passed since its launch, the comedy series continues to be one of the favorites by viewers. If you are still a fan of his characters, then We’ll show you what Maxwell Sheffield’s kids look like.

The Nanny: This is what its youngest cast currently looks like

Madeline Zimmer

The children of Maxwell Sheffield many of the scenes were stolen The babysitter, causing laughter among the public and unforgettable moments in history. Among the cast was Madeline Zimmerwho took it upon himself to put himself in the shoes of Grace Sheffield.

Grace was the youngest in the family, and thus the actress was the youngest member of the cast. Over the years, the girl took part in different series such as “Californication”, “The Vampire Diaries” and “Heros”.

Benjamin Salisbury

When I was only 13 years old, Benjamin Salisbury decided to join the cast of The babysitter. In this way, his life changed completely when he put himself in the shoes of Brighton Sheffieldthe only male child of the protagonist.

Although he was part of one of the most successful comedy series of the nineties, the young man did not have a promising career in Hollywood. He only worked on the “Numb3rs” series, and then left the art world. He preferred to go to university, where he graduated as a journalist.

Nicholle Tom

The largest member of the Sheffield family was Maggie, who gave us a lot of fun with Fran Fine. After being part of the cast of La Niñera, the actress participated in few productions.

Nicholle Tom starred in the 2008 movie “Her Only Child.” Later, she had few participations in other titles. Her big comeback was in 2015 when she joined the “Gotham” series, where she played the police commissioner’s daughter, Gilliam Loeb.

Who was your favorite character of the three?