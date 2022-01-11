The Napoli Canonico doctor: “For Insigne 2 weeks off”. Then he takes stock of Osimhen

A couple of weeks off for Lorenzo Insigne, captain of the Naples. To say so, during an interview with ‘Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli’, the head of the Napoli medical staff Raffaele Canonico: We had an ultrasound yesterday and today an MRI, he had a small distortion trauma to the short adductor of the right leg. In a couple of weeks he should recover. Lorenzo has always responded well to muscle injuries. The prognosis is this “, said Canonico who then focused on the return to Naples of Victor Osimhen and on the recovery times of the Nigerian center forward: “We carried out the control tac to Victor Osimhen and with the professors Tartaro and Santagata. From a medical and biological point of view the boy is very well. We are happy with the result of the tac. Dal bone point of view he has recovered well. The player can train with the group, we modeled the mask with a 3D reconstruction also with indications that Osimhen gave us with discharge points that give psychophysical safety to the athlete. Osimhen will bring this he masks for at least a month and a half. Prudence is dictated by ours, but above all by his feelings. When he reports his predisposition to contact we will be ready to give him medical evaluations on his return to the field “.