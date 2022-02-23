The narrative in video games is fashionable

It is increasingly demanded that a video game tell a good story over heavyweights such as graphics or gameplay.

Without a doubt, the narrative of video games has become one of the most valued elements in recent years. Although the graphics and gameplay are weighty elements in the final assessment of a video game, the reality is that the story represents a decisive factor for the players, directly influencing the success or failure of a title. In fact, more and more people are deciding study script in video gameswith the aim of entering the industry gaming and take advantage of new opportunities in this sector.

narrative types

One thing must be clear before seeing the types of narrative: the story of a video game should not be confused with the narrative. While the story refers to the fictional world where the events take place, the narrative refers to the way of telling that story, to the experience that leads the player to immerse himself in the narration of the events.

There are mainly two types of narratives: linear and nonlinear. While the former are characterized by following a chronological order of events, the latter are not. But there are details and differences within them:

Linear narrative: it is a straight line that does not separate from your target. It is also characterized by not offering any decision-making capacity on any aspect of the storytelling. This would include such famous games as the Uncharted saga, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or The Last of Us. Within this line there is a second type called string of pearls (pearl necklace in Spanish) which is exclusive to video games. They are linear narratives interrupted by small moments of player decision (Quake, Call of Duty).

Branching narrative: being one of the most important in video games, this narrative (branching or branching) is known for offering the player alternative paths. Your denomination (branching) comes from its resemblance to a tree, the trunk being the main argument and the branches its possible alternative paths. The content and its gameplay they will be affected by the player's decisions. As with the linear narrative, in this we can also find other exclusive types of narratives, such as the binary or limited narrative, offering the player A/B type options (Beyond: Two Souls, The Secret of Monkey Island) . This decision power grants the player moments that modify the story, providing the feeling that this decision making has an impact on the progress of the story.

Funnel Narrative: at funneling the story is presented separately in various options. However, all those spin-offs always end up in bottlenecks, giving the player the chance to explore the story, but moving forward and progressing through a single narrative arc (The Witcher 2, Far Cry 2). A variation of this would be understood by the narrative of critical paths, in which the video game would have a single path, but in which branches are found through secondary missions, which must be simple so that the player does not go around many times. Games like Grand Theft Auto V or Fallout 4 fall into this category.

Non-linear narrative: with this type of narrative, the chronological order is not present, in its own way. In the multilevel narration, which is characteristic of MMO-type games, the narrative blocks are not related to each other, but it is enough for the player to join the universe and the theme of the game. Games like League of Legends or World of Warcraft are examples of this.

With this we can be clear about the basic concepts, what is the narrative and its types, one of the key pillars when developing a video game and what differentiates it from the different performing arts, with a series of unique elements and their interactivity.