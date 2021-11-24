The NASA Dart mission has started: a probe will be launched against an asteroid to deflect it

NASA launched its first planetary defense mission to put into practice what the agency could do if planet Earth was threatened by an asteroid.

The mission Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) NASA departed at 06.20 GMT today from the Space Launch Complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. DART took flight propelled by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will travel millions of km and then crash into an asteroid in a planetary defense test.

“What we are trying to learn is how to deflect a threat”NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen said.

Almost nine minutes after takeoff, the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returned to Earth, landing upright on the company’s drone ship called Of Course I Still Love You which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The sea landing marked the 95th time that SpaceX has recovered such a rocket.

How DART is done and how the mission will unfold

DART is a fairly simple spaceship. It carries a single instrument, the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Op-nav (DRACO), a camera derived from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager installed on NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. DRACO will not only capture images of both bodies of the Didymos system, but will also provide optical navigation for DART’s autonomous navigation system.

The mission will use the kinetic impact technique to alter the orbit of an asteroid, to do so it will crash in a controlled manner. DART’s target is a small moon called Dimorphos orbiting a much larger asteroid Didymos. The NASA team will try to shorten its orbit by several minutes.

The choice of target fell on this asteroid system because, as confirmed by Space.com experts, neither the asteroid nor its moon represent a danger to Earth even if the test does not go as expected.

Astronomer Amy Mainzer, researcher on NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission, confirms that Dimorphos: “it has no chance of impacting the Earth.”

However, there is a possibility that one day there may be an asteroid that poses a serious danger to Earth and its inhabitants, and this test will show NASA how a kinetic impact technique could work against such an asteroid.

At present, no such threatening asteroid is known. It should be noted, however, as both Zurbuchen and Mainzer pointed out, that scientists have classified only about 40% of all objects close to the Earth. However, if we consider the largest and most dangerous asteroids, such as the one that wiped out the dinosaurs, then the classification rises to 90% as confirmed to Space.com by Cristina Thomas, parent company of the DART Observations Working Group.

The mission will then test kinetic impact technology as a planetary defense strategy. The spaceship will collide almost head-on with the small moon, pushing it and altering its orbit around Didymos.

We will follow the DART mission and the scientific results it will provide us during its journey.