Tech

The NASA mission to deflect an asteroid is about to start, here’s what you need to know

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

Double Asteroid Redirection Test is a NASA project that involves launching a probe against an asteroid to understand how far we can deflect its orbit and divert its journey.

This mission serves to make the first tests of a larger planetary defense project against space objects dangerous to the Earth.

near earth asteroid, computer artwork

Science Photo Library – ANDRZEJ WOJCICKIGetty Images

“If there was an asteroid that posed a threat to Earth, you would want to use this technique many years in advance, decades in advance,” Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist and head of DART coordination at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, he said during a pre-launch press conference held on Thursday (November 4). “You would just give this asteroid a little push, which would add up in a big change in its future position, and therefore the asteroid and Earth would not be on a collision course.”

The launch of the probe will take place on 24 November.

“Asteroids are complicated: they all have different appearances, they have boulders, they have rocky parts, they have smooth parts, they have strange shapes, anything can happen,” explained Chabot. “Doing this test in space, on a real asteroid is why we have to do DART.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Stop an artificial superintelligence? We would have no hope – Scientific news.it

5 hours ago

How to make a man enjoy? But with this position, what questions!

6 days ago

Solar storm, the risks to the Earth

6 days ago

When Playstation Plus games are released November 2021: date and time

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button