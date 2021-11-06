The NASA mission to deflect an asteroid is about to start, here’s what you need to know

Double Asteroid Redirection Test is a NASA project that involves launching a probe against an asteroid to understand how far we can deflect its orbit and divert its journey.

This mission serves to make the first tests of a larger planetary defense project against space objects dangerous to the Earth.

Science Photo Library – ANDRZEJ WOJCICKIGetty Images

“If there was an asteroid that posed a threat to Earth, you would want to use this technique many years in advance, decades in advance,” Nancy Chabot, a planetary scientist and head of DART coordination at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, he said during a pre-launch press conference held on Thursday (November 4). “You would just give this asteroid a little push, which would add up in a big change in its future position, and therefore the asteroid and Earth would not be on a collision course.”

The launch of the probe will take place on 24 November.

“Asteroids are complicated: they all have different appearances, they have boulders, they have rocky parts, they have smooth parts, they have strange shapes, anything can happen,” explained Chabot. “Doing this test in space, on a real asteroid is why we have to do DART.”

