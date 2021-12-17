The NASA Perseverance Martian Rover has found traces of organic molecules in the Jezero Crater

Continue the exploration of the Jezero crater from NASA Perseverance who is conducting a series of investigations to learn the history of that part of Mars. Thanks to the collection of samples that will then be sent to Earth with the Mars Sample Return mission, scientists will be able to have very important materials at their disposal. But in order not to wait until 2033 (approximately) the instruments on board the Martian rover they can help formulate the first hypotheses.

The latest research has focused on understanding the history of the Jezero crater. That area was once a lake but its formation and evolution was not immediately clear. Understanding how the Red Planet it is also essential to have an idea of ​​how the Earth has evolved and how exoplanets could evolve.

NASA Perseverance and the rocks of Mars

According to the latest report from the space agency, the analyzes carried out over the past few weeks have led scientists to think that the rocks at the base of the crater interacted with thewater many times. Even more interesting is that the rocks also contain organic molecules. There NASA however, he specified that these are not necessarily biosignatures (therefore molecules linked to biological processes).

However, the analyzes have begun to shed light on the origin of the rocks that are not sedimentary but igneous. The rock analyzed thanks to PIXL is called “Brac” (the second sampled after Rochette) and is made up of adults olivine crystals included in pyroxene crystals.

Ken Farley (from Caltech) stated that a type of rock of this type is given by magma that cools slowly as in the case of a lava flow, a lava lake or a magma chamber. A question that remains unanswered is that we do not know if the rock was formed from a lava lake or from an underground magma chamber which then erosion brought to light.

But that’s not all. The rock has come into contact with water several times, making it clear that this molecule was much more abundant in the past. This means that thewater still present on Mars it is only a part of what once was, but how much was present is not clear.

The organic molecules found by the Martian rover

The other news concerns the traces of organic molecules discoveries from Martian rover. In that case the tool was used SHERLOC always present on the robotic arm. These carbon-containing molecules are found both inside rocks and in dust.

Thanks to the capabilities of SHERLOC it is possible to map the spatial distribution of the organic molecules included in the rocks. Thanks to this functionality it is therefore possible to associate the molecules with the minerals of the rocks to have a better understanding of the environment in which they formed but the formation processes remain unclear.

The hope of scientists is that if these organic molecules have been preserved, even potential ones biosignatures they may not have degraded over time and would therefore be detectable. However, the necessary analyzes will be carried out on Earth. Currently, 6 of the 43 tubes have been used NASA Perseverance has available. Four contain “carrots” of rock (two for each rock), one contains Martian atmosphere (due to the lack of initial sampling) while one serves as “White” to understand if the tubes could be contaminated originally.

