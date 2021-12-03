The Natalissimi Unieuro are here with many Android offers

Unieuro “Responds” immediately to MediaWorld proposals by launching i Natalissimi, with many offers valid both online and in participating stores. The discounts touch a good number of products Android and are available until December 24, 2021, while stocks last.

Unieuro launches the Natalissimi offers: here are the best Android discounts

The Unieuro offers do not only concern the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G that we saw this morning, but also several other Android products, both smartphones and tablets (and a lot of other technology of course). Among the proposals of the well-known chain stand out for example:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G at 1399 euros (with Galaxy Chromebook Go as a gift)

Samsung Galaxy S21 + at 749 euros

OPPO Find X3 Neo at 549.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at 549 euros

Samsung Galaxy S7 FE Wi-Fi for 499 euros

OPPO Reno6 5G at 449.90 euros

Realme GT Master Edition 8-256 GB at 349.90 euros

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to 299 euros (with coupon 70GALAXYA52)

OPPO A94 5G to 279 euros

Redmi Note 10S at 239.90 euros

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 4G for € 229.90

Realme 8 for 199.99 euros

Realme Narzo 30 5G at 199.99 euros

Redmi Note 9 Pro at 179.99 euros

Lenovo Tab M10 2nd gen 4G at 139.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy A02s for 119.99 euros

Google Nest Audio for 49.99 euros

Amazfit Bip U Pro at 49.99 euros

These are just some of the Unieuro dei Natalissimi offers, also available in physical stores. If you want to consult all the proposals of the chain you just have to follow the link below, or browse the complete flyer.

Discover all the offers of the Natalissimi Unieuro

