The Nation / A trip that ends badly, Giselle separates, Brad and Angie continue fighting, and Paris is fashionable

The incognito trip that the actress Margot Robbie and the model Cara Delevigne were enjoying in Buenos Aires was interrupted by a photo and the attack on the photographer. Giselle Bündchen and Tom Brady are already separated; follows the fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Luckily, Paris dresses in fashion and gives us joy.

AN INCIDENTATED DINNER

What was going to be a quiet dinner between two friends in an exclusive restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires turned into a “movie” drama. It is that Margot Robbie and the model Cara Delevingne were traveling incognito through that city and country and when leaving the exclusive restaurant Patagonia Sur they met a paparazzi, who tried to take a photo of them. Photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera told the police after being taken to the hospital with an exposed elbow fracture and head injuries that he had been asked by Hola magazine to look for the actress and model in the Argentine capital to take a photo of them. and thus announce to the world the news that they were traveling. The truth is that, when trying, the photographer received a violent response and a complaint, which ended with the arrest of the two, who regained their freedom but cannot leave the country. “I suffered a terrible trap and then I had a chase because they kicked me out.” The assailants identified by the reporter are the British Jac Rhys Hopkins, film producer and friend of Robbie, and Josey McNamara Callum, camera assistant, both accused of “serious injuries.” Margot and Cara have been friends since 2016 and spent the summer in Ibiza together last European summer.

LOVE COMES OUT, LAWYERS ENTER

It is already vox populi that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired specialized family lawyers for what will surely be a millionaire divorce. “There is no return”, say the friends of both. It is that for a long time, a year or more, there has been talk of the imminent divorce of the couple formed by the Brazilian supermodel and the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL. Now it is the New York Post that assures it. And Page Six announced the lawyers’ contract. According to the media, they have lived apart for two months after the last “big fight” occurred because he had announced his departure from American football, with ceremony and tribute included, but this year he decided to resume his career. Abandoning his sports career was a promise to Giselle, who abandoned her successful supermodel career with the highest cachet of all to take care of her family and move to other states. Tom and Giselle have three children: Benjamin (12), Vivian (9) and Jack (15), the latter of Tom’s with a model before he married Giselle. What “has no return” is her decision, which feels betrayed by him, who had sworn to her that he would be with them longer when he did not because he resumed his career, even putting his life and health at risk, since American football is very violent and he’s already had several concussions.

RETURN WITH GLORY

We continue in Paris and at Paris Fashion Week and now she is another representative of the international aristocracy that has occupied a lot of space in the press in recent years. She is Princess Charlène of Monaco. We saw her splendid now, sharing the front row of the Louis Vuitton fashion show. The prolonged public absence motivated by the health problems that she suffered for a long time makes all her followers rejoice in her in a special way every time she is seen and even more so in these types of more informal events. A few days ago, the princess shared the Akris parade, another of her fetish brands. She beautifully dressed in a total house look, she smiled kindly and shared space with Naomi Campbell, Lea Seydoux and the very president of the company, Arnaud, who sat her to the right of her and with whom she chatted animatedly. The princess’s outfit, as well as her healthy look and delicate makeup, were highly praised.

CROSS COMPLAINTS

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been at war since their separation, which seems to have no end. Suddenly the intensity drops, but then he regains strength and continues the battle. So it is now when Angelina accused Brad of having used violence against her and her children when they were together and especially on a private flight that triggered her separation. She accused her ex of “suffocating” one of her children and “hitting” another 6 years ago, those who have been disputing property and rights relentlessly both in court and in the media. The actress has said that, in addition to assaulting her children, she had humiliated her, throwing beer and wine at her head and insulting her in front of the children. All this happened, according to Angie, on the private plane in which they were returning from Europe. From that day, everything changed. The actor was then under the influence of alcohol, an addiction that he later assumed and went through rehabilitation. Now he responded to those accusations that said accusation is revived to influence the lawsuit that he filed with her for the sale of half of the Chateau Miraval, the castle and the French winery that they bought together and that she apparently sold without her consent. . A rep for Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter that Jolie “keeps repeating, revising and reimagining her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely false information every time she doesn’t get what she wants.” Her story is constantly evolving. The truth is that he has, with the 6 children, a “limited and strained relationship due to what Pitt’s advisers say is an alienation campaign” by Angie.

INSPIRING MUSES

Haute Couture Fashion Week is coming to an end in Paris, resurrected after long years of pandemic. And among the top that abound today, invited as inspiring muses of the most important fashion firms, some stand out who are not models, but are figures capable of representing, according to the artistic directors of the houses, what their designs want to transmit. That is why the beautiful Carlota Casiraghi, daughter of another iconic muse who is still at the top, Princess Carolina, is Chanel’s undisputed muse. And so she demonstrated it again as an ambassador for the firm, posing on the carpet with a look from the house from head to toe. The tweed suit and black and white accessories, classic and current, her styling is the best inspiration for the most elegant women, no matter how old you are. She sat alongside other inspiring muses from the house, including Kristen Stewart and Diane Kruger. Each of them, wearing Chanel’s proposals for next spring.