The Nation / After three months, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reveal the name of their baby

Three months after welcoming their first baby, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reveal that the girl, born via surrogacy, is called Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Since then, in the photographs shared by the artists there was no trace of the little princess, but now at least her name could be known thanks to her birth certificate to which the TMZ portal had access.

According to the document, the girl was born on January 15 at 8:00 p.m. in the Californian hospital in San Diego. They also detail that Malti Marie was born at 27 weeks, well before her scheduled arrival date, scheduled for April.

As for the choice of the name, it is presumed that as it is Hindu. PriyanKa was the one who chose “Malti” because it is one of the popular names of that culture and has several meanings: “moonlight”, “jasmine flower” or “small fragrant flower”, among others. It is worth mentioning that the two were very reserved about their life as Malti’s parents and at the moment this is all the information that is known about the new member of the family.

What is clear is that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now immersed in this new stage of their lives, spending all their time caring for the baby, who arrived four years after their wedding. Since the announcement of her birth, the followers of the famous couple are anxiously waiting to see her face for the first time, although it is likely that they will wait a few more months to share the first photo of Malti Marie.

