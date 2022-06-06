The Nation / Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth started filming “Furiosa”

“Furiosa”, the long-awaited prequel to the Oscar-winning “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), has already begun filming. And the starting signal has been given by Chris Hemsworth, who debuts together with Anya Taylor-Joyen in the mythical saga that began in 1979, with the publication on his social networks of the first image from the set.

The actor, who will play the main villain in Furiosa, presumably a new character in the franchise, published a tweet accompanied by an image of the film’s clapperboard along with the message “A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins #FURIOSA” ( “A new journey begins in the Mad Max saga #FURIOUS”). In addition, in the photograph of the clapperboard you can also see what could be the Furiosa logo and, in the background, one of the Australian deserts in which it will be filmed.

Read more: Blood Moon

Chris Hemsworth, who will premiere “Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 8, will star in the new film in the saga along with Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play the Furious Emperor, a character played by Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road. Its director, George Miller, is also the co-writer with Nick Lathourisy and the producer with Doug Mitchell, Miller’s partner in adventures for many years.

Unlike “Mad Max: Fury Road”, whose hectic plot spanned just three days, Furiosa’s story will unfold over fifteen years. In addition to Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy, the main cast will also include Tom Burke (‘The Souvenir’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Only God Forgives’), who replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

Read more: Stories to tell

Source: Europe Press.