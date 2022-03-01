The Nation / Ashton Kutcher tweeted in favor of Ukraine

Several celebrities expressed their support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion. The actor Ashton Kutcher was one of them, days ago he used his Twitter account to speak out in favor of the native country of his wife Mila Kunis.

“I support Ukraine,” the 44-year-old star tweeted Friday night, hours after Russia launched the first attack on Ukraine; Although the message was brief but very clear, several of her followers reproached her for having chosen a side, but they remembered that she had a very valid reason.

Milena Márkovna Kunis, better known as Mila Kunis, 38, comes from a Jewish family, she was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, on August 14, 1983, when it was part of the Soviet Union.

Her family fled when she was a child, just 7 years old, and settled in Los Angeles. Her mother, Elvira, was a physics teacher and her father, Mark Kunis, a mechanical engineer. Mila has an older brother, named Michael.

The actress studied at the Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School where she also received private lessons. She has been in a relationship with actor Ashton Kutcher since 2012, with whom she has two children and married on July 4, 2015.

On September 30, 2014, Kunis gave birth to their first daughter named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher, while on November 30, 2016, they welcomed their second child, a boy named Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

It is worth mentioning that after the Russian invasion in Ukraine, European countries were gathering massive support from users on social networks, as well as from celebrities who were helping those affected by collecting donations.

