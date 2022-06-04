The Nation / Ballet presents “The Dwellings of Teresa”

The Municipal Classical and Modern Ballet of Asunción presents tonight, in a private function, and tomorrow at 7:00 p.m., in a general function, the work “Las moradas de Teresa”, based on the spirituality and life of Saint Teresa of Ávila, in the year that celebrates the 400th anniversary of his canonization.

The performance, which has choreography and libretto by Miguel Bonnin, is inspired by his famous work “Las Moradas del Castillo Interior”. The presentation shows on stage the life of the current doctor of the Catholic Church and the spirituality of the Saint played by a dancer, an actress and a singer. Tickets cost G. 30,000 and are available through the UTS Network.

The music is by Spanish composer José Miguel Évora, who is in the country to direct the performance during the first week of performances. Joining the show, also from Spain, is the singer Gala Évora, who will perform the poems of Santa Teresa. The work has the advice of Father Casimiro Irala SJ The replacement of the choreography is in charge of Robson Maia and Angel Ovelar; the costumes are by Ricardo Migliorisi and the scenery is by Tessy Vasconsellos.

WITH MUSIC FROM THE OSN

The music will be performed by the National Symphony Orchestra, led by the conductor Juan Carlos dos Santos. It has the special participation of the actress Margarita Irún, as Santa Teresa, and José Luis Ardissone, as the confessor. The special performance of the stable choir of the Cathedral of Asunción, Schola Cantorum, directed by Enrique Alfonso, also stands out. The work will be performed by more than 50 dancers, leading figures and soloists of the Municipal Classical and Modern Ballet of Asunción, which celebrates 50 years of its creation this year.

