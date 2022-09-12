The Nation / Charles III, proclaimed King of Australia and New Zealand

King Charles III of England was formally named monarch of Australia and New Zealand this Sunday, in separate ceremonies officiated by local authorities. In Canberra, Governor General David Hurley proclaimed Charles III as King of Australia “by the grace of God”.

At a similar ceremony in Wellington, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised the new monarch for his “affection” for the country and for having “consistently demonstrated his deep appreciation for our nation.” Australia and New Zealand, two former British colonies, have been independent for decades, but maintain the king or queen of England as head of state.

The new British king, Charles III, is an environmentalist with a long history of campaigning for the protection of nature, organic farming and the fight against climate change, a commitment that could seduce the younger population. Between images of official activities and royal events, his Instagram account as Prince of Wales includes snapshots in which he defends environmental causes in the United Kingdom and abroad.

He is shown planting trees, displaying organic fruit and vegetables from his residence at Clarence House and colorful flowers in his garden in Highgrove, in the west of the country. In a photograph appears Carlos, who left his son William the title of Prince of Wales, on a visit to a threatened mangrove swamp in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean.

When the UK hosted the COP26 climate summit last year in Scotland, he gave the opening speech, in which he urged world leaders to redouble their efforts to tackle global warming. “Time has literally run out,” he warned then.

Since his first major public speech on the subject in 1970, Carlos has “been raising the alarm about all aspects of the environment,” says Bob Ward of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. “In many ways, he has gotten ahead of public and political consciousness” on the issue, he tells AFP.

Charles owns a public garden and organic farm in Highgrove. Some neighboring farmers were initially skeptical, but it became a commercial success, selling its ‘Duchy Organic’ products in the Waitrose supermarket chain. “His Royal Highness of him has taken many personal steps to live more sustainably,” says the official website about the then Prince of Wales.

He noted that 90% of the energy used in his office and residence comes from renewable sources, and almost half of that is generated by on-site solar panels, biomass boilers and heat pumps, with the rest being electricity and gas purchased. from renewable sources.

For several years, Carlos has published his annual carbon footprint, including his unofficial travel, which is equivalent to 445 tons per year as of March 2022. His car, an Aston Martin that he has driven for more than 50 years, was modified to be able to use surplus English white wine and whey from cheese making. It uses a mixture of 85% bioethanol and 15% unleaded fuel.

The monarch has chaired the WWF-UK animal defense organization since 2011, as has his father, Prince Philip, who held that role from 1981 to 1996. He also heads other associations, such as “Surfers against wastewater” and has made speeches about the loss of biodiversity. In April he wrote an article for Newsweek magazine titled “Our Kids Judge Us.”

His stance on issues such as the environment has drawn criticism, according to which he departed from constitutional norms that establish that the royal family must remain politically neutral. Charles has repeatedly pledged to uphold constitutional practices and he repeated it upon assuming the throne. But he may not see environmental causes as overtly political.

“He will be very attentive as head of state,” Ward anticipates. “He should be very careful not to be seen as putting pressure on the government, but I don’t think he’s going to keep quiet at all,” he adds. Many hope that the new monarch will remain true to his ideals.

“I think he needs to be more modest and really push the environmental agenda, let that be his legacy,” Ruby Wright, a 42-year-old illustrator who went to Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Elizabeth II, told AFP. Laura Beirne, a 30-year-old fashion designer, agrees with her. “I think it’s important that he supports the environment. I think it’s important for my generation.”

As king you will have less time for your passions of gardening and farming. In a 1986 interview he admitted that he talks to plants, which drew some ridicule. But the relay has already passed to his son Guillermo, who shares his environmental commitment. Last year he created the Earthshot award, which recognizes projects with solutions to the climate crisis.

Source: AFP.