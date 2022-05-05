The Nation / Commune of Ciudad del Este creates Municipal Police and assumes rights with the use of weapons

East City. Regional Agency.

The Municipal Board of Ciudad del Este issued a resolution by which the Directorate of Order and Security of the Municipality of Ciudad del Este is reorganized and the Municipal Tourist Police is created and the use of weapons is authorized, according to article 21 of the same normative. The minute was presented by councilors Pedro Acuña and Víctor Torales and was approved unanimously, with the presence of councilor Ernesto Guerín (ANR).

This is Ordinance No. 1/2022, approved by Mayor Miguel Prieto on February 23, which regulates the operation of the Municipal Police and the Tourist Police, turning these bodies into institutions that assume functions that correspond to the National Police such as, for example, the maintenance of order and public security.

“Taking into account the Weapons Law, they can only use weapons in the private area for surveillance and security services, with the approval of Dimabel. The Municipal Police cannot take to the streets carrying weapons and in public law, what is not expressly permitted, is prohibited”, explained the lawyer Víctor Henríquez, consulted by La Nación-Nación Media in this regard.

“The members of the Directorate of Order and Security may carry regulatory firearms for the purpose of preventing any situation that endangers their physical integrity at the time of exercising their functions,” says part of the municipal document and adds that the Legal Department of the commune is the one that will carry out the pertinent procedures so that the respective authorizations are obtained, according to the provisions of the Arms Law No. 4,036.

In the part that refers to work elements to be provided by the municipal institution for the operation of the Order and Security Division, among mobiles and many other elements, the following appears: “tactical anti-riot equipment such as shields, torso protector, helmet , etc., to be used by the Municipal Police in cases of violent demonstrations.”

Also, “media (walkie tolkie), flashlights, body cameras, short and long weapons to fulfill functions of safeguarding municipal values ​​and assets.”

Regarding the functions of the Tourist Police, it refers, among other points: “Guarantee security to tourists and visitors, which includes protection of life, health, physical and economic integrity, within the limits of its competence, and must request intervention of the National Police for the prevention of illicit acts, the maintenance of order and public tranquility.

