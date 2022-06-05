The Nation / Incredible! turn Bad Bunny into lego pieces

The tiktok user Brick N Bricks, known for representing different recognized characters in lego figures, uploaded a video on said platform that quickly went viral since it was the personification of the bad rabbit that was very similar and aroused the admiration of internauts.

The video, of just 15 seconds, already has more than 2 million views and 400 thousand likes. Brick explained that the personification of Benito Martínez (Bad Bunny’s name) is with respect to his new album “A summer without you” which has precisely the concept of beach, sun, sand, so Benito wears a summer look in the representation with lego parts.

Rabbit fans did not let the video go unnoticed, since they mentioned Bad Bunny in the comments so that he can be his mini version of a toy on the beach. Several opinions praised the work of the tiktok of minifigures: “woow it looked the same”, “it’s incredible bro”, “I love it”, “it’s super”, “it looks great”, among other comments.

The video has more than 7 thousand comments, in which the bad rabbit is mostly mentioned, since users joined so that Benito can see Brick’s material. The creation of the young man with Lego pieces created repercussions even in some digital portals.

Bad Bunny shared last night in his Instagram story that his album “A summer without you” is positioned in the top 1 of albums on the Spotify music platform, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican expressed the word “Thank you” with the screenshot In uppercase.

