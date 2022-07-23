The Nation / Makes history after 16 years

BY LUIS IRALA

MIDDLE NATION.

In the South American played in Mar del Plata, almost two decades ago, the Albirroja joined group B and after losing in the opening match against Brazil (4-1), achieved three series wins (5-1 to Bolivia; 3-1 against Venezuela and 2-1 over Peru), finishing second in the key and classified for the final home run of the tournament.

Unlike the current competition, in which a semifinal and final must be drawn to reach the title; In the 2006 tournament, a final home run was held, where the first and second of each group participated, competing all against all for the title, on three dates.

The start in the final phase was auspicious for the Paraguayans, since they got a meritorious draw against the host Argentina (0-0), which in the end would be the champion. However, two consecutive defeats (6-0, against Brazil and 3-2 against Uruguay), left the Albirroja in fourth place and with the right to participate in the Pan American played in 2007, in Rio de Janeiro.

Verónica Riveros (35 years old) and Dulce Quintana (33) are the only members of that historic squad from 2006, who compete in the current Copa América, although with changes. Veronica back then was a hard-working holding midfielder and over the years she took refuge in the central cave of the defense and now she is the team captain. Dulce, meanwhile, was an all-rounder that covered a large part of the midfield and had time to reach the opposite goal very easily. In the current team, Quintana occupies fewer spaces, in the role of double six, although always with the touch of category and also alternates the captaincy.

Another noteworthy event occurred with Jessica Martínez, who surpassed Irma Cuevas by one goal, in the historical table of Paraguayan scorers in the Copa América. Irma accumulated seven goals, in two South Americans, while “Pirayú” with his last goal, against Ecuador, adds 8 and goes for more conquests.

Paraguay’s rival in the semifinals is Brazil, whom we could never beat, but in football the last word is never said and who knows if we don’t offer the big surprise.

Then, the other two teams in this final stage, Argentina and Colombia, are only one step higher than Albirroja and they can be fought against and even steal the win.

Can the female Albirroja overcome the fourth place of 2006 and qualify directly for the first time to a World Cup? Although in any case, if we finish fourth, we have the possibility of a playoff that can give us the key to the ecumenical event that Australia and New Zealand will jointly organize in 2023. For now, the women’s team is already classified for the Pan American to be held next year, in Santiago de Chile.