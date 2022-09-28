The Nation / Meghan Markle’s former employees say it’s a nightmare to work for her

After coming to light the content of the book “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown” (Courtiers: the hidden power behind the crown), written by Valentine Low, a series of events were revealed that revolve around Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.

According to what was published by several international media, the material has a large amount of information from royalty, among which some statements by former employees of the Dukes of Sussex stand out, who even came together under a self-proclaimed group “Club of survivors.”

Who assured that it was like a nightmare to work for Meghan, whom they described as a “narcissistic sociopath” person, in addition to declaring that from the beginning he had planned his departure from the royal clan, which finally happened in the year 2020.

It was also learned that Markle allegedly had an incident with one of his collaborators, to whom he had said: “Don’t worry. If there was literally someone else I could ask to do this, I would ask them instead of you”; so when he found out what happened, Prince William comforted the woman by saying: “I hope you are well. You are doing a very good job.”

“Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown” also recounts that the Duchess had verbally lashed out at officials on several occasions; so the publication would affirm that the workers were completely destroyed, after having been in the service of the Dukes of Sussex.

Accounts also claim that Meghan and Harry had allegedly yelled at Samantha Cohen, who was serving as their private secretary, before and during a flight to Australia in 2018. For Cohen, it was like working for a couple of teenagers, according to a friend of Samantha’s.

While the Duchess’s lawyers denied that Samantha Cohen had been mistreated and stressed that they were always grateful for all her support and great dedication. Another report reveals that at one point Markle and Harry had been asked to treat employees with more respect, to which Meghan replied: “It’s not my job to pamper people.”