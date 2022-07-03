The Nation / “Minions 2″ achieved an impressive box office debut

The latest installment in the “Minions” saga made an impressive North American debut with a gross of $108.5 million, and is expected to hit $127.9 million by the end of the Independence Day holiday weekend. Independence on July 4 in the United States, according to the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.

“Minions 2: A Villain Is Born”, whose Universal release was delayed two years due to the pandemic, explores the origins of the main character of the franchise that, since the first installment of “Despicable Me” (2010), has grossed 3.7 billion dollars, according to the specialized site IMDB.

Read more: Paraguayan gymnastics aims high at the ASU2022 Games

“Top Gun: Maverick” remains in second place on the rankings with $32.5 million in its sixth week, bringing its total revenue to $571 million. “Elvis,” about the life of the king of rock and roll, came in third with $23.7 million in its second week of release.

It is followed by “Jurassic World Dominion”, the sixth installment of the dinosaur saga, with 19.2 million dollars. In fifth place comes “Black Phone,” a horror movie starring Ethan Hawke as a serial killer, with $14.6 million.

Read more: “Did you eat today?”: The essence of Korean cuisine

They complete the list of the 10 highest grossing films:

6 – “Lightyear” ($8.1 million).

7 – “Mr. Malcolm’s List” ($1 million).

8 – “Everything everywhere at the same time” (USD 673,000).

9 – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($482,000).

10 – “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” ($308,000).

Source: AFP.