The Nation / Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, excited about her birthday surprise

On March 3, Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, had her birthday and was surprised with an audiovisual material that stole some tears from her, a video in which her family, plus a surprise guest, send her their birthday wishes.

Her nephews, her parents, siblings and her best friend were the first to greet the beauty queen, who could not hide her emotion, but her greatest surprise was when she received congratulations from Lara Dutta, actress, businesswoman and former Miss Universe 2000, who went down in history for receiving the highest ratings ever at the world’s biggest beauty pageant.

On the other hand, the Miss Universe organization has also honored the most beautiful woman in the universe for her 22 years, with a video of the exciting moment in which she was crowned, on December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

“I feel so blessed to share my birthday during Women’s History Month. Thank you all for sending the warm wishes to her and making it very special for me. I am touched,” wrote Harnaaz Sandhu accompanied by a video on women’s empowerment.

It is worth mentioning that Harnaaz Sandhu is the third beauty queen of Indian origin to be crowned Miss Universe after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, and is the first Miss Universe born in the 2000s.

Currently, the Indian miss is in the United States, where she will reside for the duration of her reign, working on important projects, her last appearance was on Saturday night at the Women And Business Awards event.

Since she became the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 contest, she has been highly questioned on social media, by fans and beauty pageant experts, for her noticeable overweight.

Many users of the virtual platform argue that it is not possible that the miss has not taken care of her physical appearance, much more after being queen. Others have criticized her for the outfits she wears on her own, claiming that the people who advise her seem to be trying to sabotage her.

Despite all the negative comments and criticism, Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, has not commented on the matter; however, she continues to inspire thousands of women around the world.

