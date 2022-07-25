The Nation / Romantic honeymoon of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris

After their intimate wedding in “A Little White Chapel” in Las Vegas, the Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, decided to fly to Paris (France), last Thursday, to spend their first days of marriage in romantic walks and dinners in elegant restaurants. The brand new marriage has not been shy before the paparazzi or those present, since they have starred in more than one kiss in public.

The 53-year-old American artist of Puerto Rican origin and the Oscar-winning filmmaker for “Argo” caused interest in the French capital, since both are not alone on their “honeymoon”, since their children have accompanied them , Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel Garner Affleck, the children of Ben Affleck, as well as Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, children of the Bronx Diva.

His first Parisian dinner was at the exclusive restaurant “Le Matignon”; and the next walk of the couple in love was the next morning through the gardens of the Elysée Palace, where both shared several kisses and walked hand in hand. In addition, the actor carried a camera and took some photos of JLo among the flowers in the garden. Then they visited the Center Pompidou in the presence of their children, they also went as a family to the Musée d’Orsay.

On the other hand, the actor who plays Batman in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. movies starred in “the viral nap”, since on a boat ride, Ben fell asleep apparently due to jet lag or jet lag. the walks he took with JLo since his arrival in Paris. It was on the deck of a ship that the 49-year-old interpreter took a long nap in a chair that was captured and viralized from celebrity portals.

The boat ride was on the emblematic Seine River, and it was the paparazzi who captured the actor’s nap, which made various positions, including hugging his legs to sleep; The images quickly went viral. Many indicate that the couple, after more than a decade of separation, would be making the most of their time together. Both met in 2001, it was in 2002 that they got engaged, but in 2004 they ended their romantic relationship. However, they resumed their romance from 2021.

