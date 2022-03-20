The Nation / Sandra Bullock home, Hailey Bailey and a big scare and Saint Patrick’s Day

The very famous (and at the same time anti-diva) of Hollywood, Sandra Bullock, took advantage of the premiere of her new film to announce that she will stop working for a while to dedicate herself entirely to her two children. Hailey Bieber had a stroke at the age of 25 and talked about it. Kate Middleton is seen as the favorite of the British royal family.

Sandra Bullock said she’s taking a break from acting so she can be with her family. In the middle of the promotion tour of “The Lost City”, her last film, she caused surprise by stating that: “I need to be in the place that makes me happy”, she explained and added that she does not know when she will resume the performance. “Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me the happiest,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I take my job very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” said the actress, who has two children, ages 10 and 12, who she adopted in 2010 and 2015. She explained that her time will be devoted to take care of “all your needs” and “take care of your social calendar”. She told funny stories. “All the parents of their classmates know me as the crazy one of the pandemic. They know that their children will come back without covid when they come to our house,” she said. In fact, she added that her children will be attending the premiere of “The Lost City” and this will be her first outing in two years. “It will be the first time that they get out of this kind of dark cloud of the pandemic and they can feel some kind of sense of normality,” she added and confessed that she was very paranoid. The most “diva” of the “antidivas” said: “I am one of the lucky people who can be around their children all the time and see how they grow and who they become. I couldn’t be more proud of how they’re doing,” she said. And she has many reasons to celebrate because each film is a success, as in the case of “Unforgivable”, the Netflix movie that is among the 10 most viewed in the history of the platform. As was hers in another of her films, “Blindly”.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is recovering after a major scare over a blood clot that traveled to her brain, a health problem that is occurring in “younger and younger people”, according to a vascular neurologist. The beautiful 25-year-old model, wife of Justin Bieber, shared a statement through Instagram in which she informed her 41.8 million followers that she was hospitalized in an emergency after suffering symptoms similar to those of a stroke on last thursday. Once in the hospital, the doctors discovered that she had “suffered a very small blood clot” in her brain, which caused a “small lack of oxygen”, a stroke. The American model’s body was able to expel the blood clot on its own, she explained, and she “made a full recovery within a few hours.” Blood clots like Bieber’s can form “for a variety of reasons,” both environmental and genetic, Dr. Shazam Hussain, director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Cerebrovascular Center, told People magazine. She stated that at breakfast that morning she suddenly felt dizzy and she had trouble articulating words and that scared her and she immediately went to a health center where they treated her. It is important to go to consultation before any similar symptoms and do it without delay. Hailey gave “a big thank you to all those great doctors and great nurses who have taken care of me. And thanks to all of you who have wished me well, and for all the support and love I’ve received.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not needed to fly to Ireland to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated the feast of Ireland’s patron saint with a visit to the annual parade of the Irish Guard. A British regiment, but traditionally made up of Irish soldiers, of which Prince William is a colonel and which since the time of Queen Victoria has had the privilege of protecting the royal family. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton wore a sprig of shamrocks pinned to the front of their suits in tribute to Ireland and have taken it upon themselves to distribute this plant to the soldiers of the regiment. “Good morning, have some clover. Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” the Duchess of Cambridge was telling them. She has done the same thing later with Turlogh Mor, the Irish wolfhound that serves as the regiment’s mascot, and with whom Kate has been very affectionate. As in most of her events related to Ireland, Kate has been dressed in green with a Laura Green London coat and matching hat from Lock & Co. As the main adornment, a gold clover-shaped brooch, while the hat left in sight some emerald earrings. This year, Camilla was going to attend accompanied by Prince Charles, but the future “queen consort” (when the current Prince of Wales reigns) has already suspended several presences in the week due to health problems. Kate is projected as a future queen who will live up to the new times and together with her husband they have refreshed and revived the depressed public image of the British royal family.