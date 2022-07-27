The Nation / Super Pets, a new version of the Justice League, will be available in theaters from tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, July 28, Super Pets, a new version of the Justice League starring the superhero pets, will be available in theaters in Paraguay. The premiere was held last night at the Cinemark by Dog Chow, where special guests, press and influencers enjoyed the premiere that was full of surprises and gifts for the little ones.

The new animated adventure from Warner Bros. Pictures, directed by Jared Stern, Krypto the Superdog and Superman, who are inseparable friends and share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis.

Warner Bros and DC prepared their own version of DC League of Super Pets. When the Justice League is captured by Lex Luthor, Superman’s dog and best friend Krypto must team up and learn to work alongside shelter pets who have gained superpowers in order to thwart Luthor’s plans. That is not the only mission of The Pet League, they will also have to face Mechanigato; half cyborg, half feline who tries to conquer the earth using kryptonite against the superdog.

The animated film directed by Jared Stern and starring Dwayne Johnson – Alfonso Herrera (dubbing) as Krypto, Kevin Hart – Alex Montiel (dubbing) as Ace, Kate McKinnon – Michelle Rodriguez (dubbing) as Lulu, Vanessa Bayer – Mónica Huarte (dubbing ) as PB, Natasha Lyonne – Veronica Toussaint (dubbing) as Merton and Marc Maron and Pepe Campa (dubbing) as Lex Luthor.