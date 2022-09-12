The Nation / The King of Scandal

Charles has been a controversial figure over the years, from his infidelity when married to Princess Diana and his alleged political interference, to occasional blunders and scandals involving his aides.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II never enjoyed his mother’s popularity, adding to the challenges he now faces as king. Although the situation has improved in recent times, British tabloids criticized him for years for his aloofness.

On the other hand, the depiction of his marital problems in the hit Netflix series “The Crown” is unlikely to have endeared him to a quarter of a century after his divorce from Diana. He has also been accused of meddling in politics and in 2021 his most trusted aide resigned for the second time amid controversy.

“I think all of these things are damaging, from ‘The Crown’ to reality,” royal writer Penny Junor said in late 2021, following the outbreak of a scandal involving the alleged giving of honors for money in charitable means of the then Prince of Wales. Being accepted as king “I think it will be difficult for him no matter what happens, but all these revelations do not help,” she added.

Read more: Carlos III, proclaimed king of Australia and New Zealand

Carlos’s image suffered a devastating blow during his bitter separation from Diana. In an explosive 1995 BBC interview, the then Princess of Wales revealed that “there were three people” in her marriage, referring to her husband’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. The royal couple had announced their separation in 1992, but as a result of this controversial interview they ended up divorcing in 1996.

Giving her version of events — and admitting her own infidelity — Diana exposed her struggles within the royal family, criticizing the monarchy and questioning Charles’s ability to be king. This earned the “princess of the people” great public sympathy, which was extended after her death in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Charles was long vilified both for the extramarital affair, which was blamed for the breakup, and for the initial mismanagement of Diana’s death. However, little by little he gained the support of public opinion and the acceptance that he has found happiness with Camila, whom he married in 2005.

Carlos also caused controversy when he appeared to pressure politicians in private on various public issues, from health to the environment. In a series of letters between him and various government ministers, known as the “black spider” memos for their scrawled handwriting, the heir inquired about a wide range of topics.

Made public in 2015 after a decade-long legal battle waged by the leftist newspaper The Guardian, they included among other topics his distaste for modern architecture. Carlos’ opposition to avant-garde design first came to public attention in 1984, when he described plans to modernize London’s National Gallery as akin to adding a “monstrous boil to the face of a very elegant and dear friend.” ”.

The “black spider” cards provoked a backlash against the then future king and concerns that he was overstepping his bounds. However, in a 2018 interview on the occasion of his 70th birthday, Carlos insisted that he never directly meddle in politics and that he understood the difference between being a prince and a monarch.

Also read: Meghan Markle: new Princess of Wales, from commoner to future queen

Most recently, Carlos was involved in an alleged honors money case. A series of journalistic reports claimed that his aides worked for a royal honor and even British citizenship to be granted to a Saudi businessman who donated large sums to restoration projects of special interest to Carlos. Michael Fawcett, his former valet who rose to become director of his charitable foundation, resigned in 2021 following the launch of an internal investigation into these allegations.

But it is not the first complaint against Fawcett that, by association, splashes Carlos. In 2003, he had already resigned after being accused of breaking palace rules and accepting large bonuses. Although he was later acquitted of charges of financial misconduct for selling unwanted royal gifts, an internal report found several members of Carlos’s household guilty of “serious faults.”

Source: AFP.