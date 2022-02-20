The Nation / Veterans charge Tuesday 22

Veterans of the Chaco War will receive their pensions and subsidies on Tuesday, February 22, while older adults and other beneficiaries will receive their payments next Friday, February 25, according to the schedule of the Non-Contributory Pensions Directorate (DPNC) of the Ministry of Finance.

As of last month, the beneficiaries of the non-contributory sector received a 4.4% increase in their pensions and subsidies, as a result of the last adjustment in the current minimum wage and the modification in the amount assigned as subsidy and social assistance. to the ex-combatant.

Disbursements are made via ATMs authorized by the Banco Nacional de Fomento in the different cities of the country. At the end of January this year, the beneficiaries of the DPNC amounted to 262,918 pensioners and subsidized persons, who demand an average monthly investment of around G. 159,000 million. Today there are 25 veterans on the payroll with a monthly pension of G. 2,113,224 and a monthly subsidy of G. 4,930,856, which in total adds up to G. 7,044,080 per month.

There are 256,416 older adults registered with the DPNC, who are active beneficiaries of the Food Pension Program for people over 65 years of age with a situation of social vulnerability, with a monthly allowance of G. 572,331. The pensioners of the non-contributory sector are also made up of 5,763 heirs of veterans; 327 beneficiaries of ex gratia pensions; 387 heirs of police officers and soldiers killed in the act of service.