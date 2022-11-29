The Nation / “Wakanda” sustains box office dominance

Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” confirmed its dominance at the North American box office this weekend, while two big-budget productions posted “weak” openings, analysts said.

“Wakanda” grossed about $45.9 million between Friday and Sunday, and $64 million since the Thanksgiving holiday on Wednesday, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Compared to the Thanksgiving holiday last year, the box office experienced a sharp drop. The dozen most important films shown in theaters sold 12% fewer tickets than in 2021.

In second place was Disney’s computer-animated sci-fi film “Strange World,” with $11.9 million in three days and $18.6 million as of Wednesday. For Variety.com it was a “catastrophic” result for a film with a budget of 180 million dollars.

Another release, Sony’s “Devotion,” grossed $6 million in three days and $9 million in five, ranking third at the box office, “a weak opening for a war movie,” according to David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment. research.

The film, about the friendship of two American fighter pilots during the Korean War, had a budget of $90 million. In fourth place is Searchlight’s new horror film “The Menu,” starring Ralph Fiennes, with $5.2 million ($7.3 million since Thanksgiving).

The superhero film “Black Adam”, by Warner Bros. and starring Dwayne Johnson, entered in turn 3.4 million dollars (4.7 million since Wednesday), remaining in fifth place. Netflix has yet to release data on another highly anticipated film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” but Gross said the sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” grossed roughly $9 million in just three days, “a fantastic result.” ”.

The other five on the list of 10 most viewed were:

– “The Fabelmans” (2.22 million dollars in three days, 3 million in five).

– “Bones and All” (2.2 million; 3.6 million).

– “Passage to paradise” (1.9 million; 2.6 million).

– “The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1&2″ (1.5 million; 2.1 million).

– “She said” (1.1 million; 1.5 million).

Source: AFP.