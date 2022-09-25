The Nation / What are spring allergies?

The season of flowers, sunny days and the last stage of the year has arrived. Many celebrated the spring equinox together with the day of youth, but others have to face the negative of this season: allergies.

By: Natalia Delgado

Although social networks are filled with memes parodying these discomforts that occur with the changes of season, the reality is that it generates great discomfort in those who suffer from them. Sneezing, itchy throat and eyes, rhinitis, dermatitis, are just some of the symptoms.

“Allergies are reactions of the immune system to the presence of allergens. The process occurs in two parts: the first would be sensitization, when the body releases histamines to create antibodies and the person has unpleasant symptoms such as excessive sneezing, coughing, skin rashes and/or eye irritation. The second would be an allergy attack, when the body encounters these allergens again”, explains Luis Martinez Valiente, Clinical Physician.

The specialist mentions that allergens can be found in many places: tree pollen, grass, mold spores, insects, dust, mites, animals and other plant species. The most common symptoms are linked to the respiratory tract, the eyes and then to the skin through rashes.

It may interest you: Do you have allergies? These cleaning tips will help you

“The person may even believe that it is the flu because they tend to feel down, there may be a runny nose, sore throat and even ear pain,” adds the specialist and goes on to mention that both for allergic rhinitis and for discomfort in eyes or skin rashes, the first thing to do is avoid allergens.

Clean the place and not expose yourself to mites that may be even in pets; also consume an over-the-counter antihistamine, infusions such as chamomile, wash your face well with plenty of water, a lot of hydration and avoid touching your eyes or skin if there is irritation. The main thing? Find a specialist for an evaluation.

“In the case of bronchial asthma, which is also another type of allergy where the airways become inflamed, more intensive care must be taken. The affected person may have difficulty breathing, so it is essential to eliminate allergens, control the environment and, during these times of the year, regularly visit their GP for specific treatment”, he concludes.

Read more about: Six infusions that will help you fight allergies