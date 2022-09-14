The Nation / What is a queen for?

What exactly was the queen doing? Before slowing down at the age of 95 for health reasons, Elizabeth II went around the world 42 times and attended hundreds of events, receptions, inaugurations and medal ceremonies each year.

Constitutional monarch, head of state with a ceremonial role and strictly apolitical, the queen appointed the prime minister arising from the parliamentary majority, formally signed the laws passed by Parliament (since 1708 royal consent has never been denied) and official appointments .

Among his duties was to officially open the annual session of Parliament in London. Traditionally attired in the heavy imperial crown and ermine mantle, Elizabeth II was reading a speech, which she did not write, outlining future government policy.

The monarch, who by convention did not vote, met almost weekly with the 15 prime ministers who succeeded each other during her reign. except with the brand new Liz Truss, whom she only got to name on Tuesday. They were confidential meetings, organized at Buckingham Palace, to discuss the issues of the moment and during which she could “advise and warn”. However, the monarch can never oppose the decisions of the prime minister.

The queen was also the head of the armed forces, supreme governor of the Anglican Church and head of the Commonwealth, the British commonwealth. Last imperial sovereign and tireless globetrotter, Elizabeth II traveled to 117 countries during her reign and made more than 180 visits to Commonwealth nations, of which she was queen in 14 of them at her death.

In total, she traveled at least 42 times around the world to ensure the influence of the British crown, according to a calculation by the Daily Telegraph that estimated at least 1,661,668 kilometers traveled by the monarch outside the United Kingdom. She stopped traveling abroad in November 2015 at the age of 89. During her reign, she also hosted 112 state visits to the UK and gave countless audiences to new ambassadors to receive her credentials.

Until the covid-19 pandemic, it received some 139,000 people a year, between garden parties, receptions, dinners, lunches and medal ceremonies, according to its financial balance for 2020-2021. It also sent some 300,000 birthday wishes to people over 100 years old and more than 900,000 messages to couples celebrating their diamond anniversary (60 years).

Her traditional Christmas message, televised for 64 years, which she largely wrote herself, was also well known. Her day-to-day was a routine study of government files -transmitted in the famous red boxes-, delivery of rewards, receptions and inaugurations of all kinds.

Since the pandemic, he has divided his time between Windsor Castle, near London, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, in the summer, and the Sandringham residence, north of London, for the end of the year holidays. She traditionally stayed there until early February.

His most important role was “impartiality”, according to Bob Morris, historian of the monarchy. An impartiality with which he was uncompromising, without giving away his opinions, determined to be the symbol of national unity and pride, and the guarantor of traditions. This determination, combined with his sense of duty, kept him immensely popular to the end.

