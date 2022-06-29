The Nation / Woody Allen says he lost “much of the excitement” of making movies

“I’ve lost a lot of the excitement,” director Woody Allen said Tuesday in a rare interview with Alec Baldwin, commenting that his next film, to be shot in Paris, could be his last. Allen, 86, chatted with Baldwin for more than half an hour in a live stream on the actor’s Instagram account.

“I’ll probably do this movie more, but I’ve lost a lot of the excitement, because it doesn’t have the same cinematic effect, it’s not like when I started filming,” said the director of “Manhattan,” “Annie Hall” and “To Rome with love”. Allen said he pondered the issue after getting a taste for isolation during the pandemic. “I was at home writing a lot,” he said. “It’s a nice way to live. Then I thought: ‘well, maybe I’ll do one or two [películas más]’”.

“I don’t have the same fun making a movie and presenting it at the cinema (…) It was nice to know that 500 people saw it at once,” he commented on the changes in the industry, shaken by the arrival and growth of streaming platforms. streaming. “I’m going to do one more and see how I feel,” she added.

Baldwin, who has been in the eye of the storm after the shooting that killed his cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set in October, surprised on Sunday by announcing that he would speak with the director about his latest humorous book, “Zero Gravity”. ”.

Also read: Chile: convention concludes the drafting of a new Constitution

The conversation, which ran into various glitches and drew an audience of some 2,700 people, focused on Allen’s book, avoiding questions about allegations of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow that marred the Oscar-winning director’s career. The case is addressed in the documentary “Allen v. Farrow”, released by HBO in February 2021.

In the first of the four episodes of the production, Dylan Farrow, adopted by Allen and his ex-wife Mia Farrow, reiterates her accusation against her father of having sexually abused her when she was seven years old, in 1992. Allen has denied the accusations, for which has faced several investigations.

Also read: Fire in Colombian prison leaves at least 52 dead and 26 injured

Source: AFP.