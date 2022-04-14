The National Academy of Medicine of Buenos Aires celebrated its Bicentennial

The National Academy of Medicine celebrated this Thursday, in its Aula Magna, the Bicentennial of the signing of the founding decree of the Institution. In this significant act for the Academy, the unveiling of a commemorative plaquedonated by the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires.

The act began with the interpretation of the Argentinian national anthem by the music band Headquarters of the General Staff of the Navy. The words of welcome were given by the president of the Academy, the Acad. Antonio Raul de los Santos expressed: “In these two hundred years of medicine it has developed into possibilities unimaginable a decade ago. The Academy has accompanied this development, always with the slogan of our unwavering commitment to our fellow men and to ethics that allows us the best service”.

Then, the Academician and former president of the Academy, Manuel Luis Martmade the presentation of the book “National Academy of Medicine of Buenos Aires. 1822 – 2022 Bicentennial“.”This Bicentennial book tries to be a chronicle of two centuries of Medicine in Argentina through the development of National Academy of Medicine of Buenos Aires. The Academy grew as a mirror of medicine in the world and of the vicissitudes of the country, always with a vocation for excellence in its members chosen from among the outstanding professionals who practiced in our territory. The Academy is a living being and the book is the reflection of this vitality and the permanence in time of the institution through two hundred fruitful years.” pointed out Mart.

Holy Week: what public services will be active on Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15 in the City of Buenos Aires

For his part the Dr. Roberto L. Elissaldepresident of the Institution Miter and Member of Number of the Institute of Historical Research of the Manzana de las Luces, gave a talk entitled: “Buenos Aires 1822, Politics and Culture”. Where he made a review of the political and cultural context of that time, and how the Academy of Medicine It was growing and accompanying the development of our country.

To end the act, the deputy Ana Mara Bou Prezof the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires and the president-elect of the National Academy of Medicine, the Acad. Juan Antonio M. Mazzei, discovered the commemorative plaque of the Bicentennial. “The institutions are the people who form them and I want to congratulate those who left this legacy for their dedication and for them to continue leaving it to future doctors“, expressed Bou Prez.

For his part the Dr Mazzei commented “In these 200 years, the Academy has contributed to Argentine medicine in a transcendent way. Its activities began almost at the same time as the university teaching of medicine in the country and, for several decades, it was its governing institution. So, the Academy, created with the aim of generating a suitable space for the progress of activities and scientific workthanks and welcomes the homage paid today by the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires”.

COVID in Argentina: they announced the fourth dose of the vaccine for people over 50, risk groups and teachers

Currently the National Academy of Medicinehas three institutes: the one of Hematology, Epidemiology and Experimental Medicinethe latter has double dependency, the CONICET and the Academy. Between the three institutions, more than 200 professionals Y medical technicians.

Among its many activities, the Institution works on research and encourages young people with awards, scholarships and subsidiesorganizes national and international scientific meetings and lectures on the most various aspects of health and disease; functions as a consultative body for the three state powers.

also promotes the cult of dignity and ethics in professional practice, devotes attention to problems related to public health. maintains relations with national and foreign institutions related to medical science. It convenes the scientific entities involved in the study and treatment of oncological diseases to unite criteria, and expresses public opinion on matters of transcendent interest.