The National Academy of Medicine of France joins the countries and institutions critical of pediatric gender transition treatments

The National Academy of Medicine of France has issued a press release adopted on February 25, 2022, with 59 votes in favor, 20 votes against and 13 abstentions, warning, as they have done other countries recently of the alarming increase in the number of cases of transgender identity in young people, stating that they are often related to the influence of the social environment and that extreme caution must be exercised when establishing hormone blocking and gender transition treatments, because they can be counterproductive and, in many cases, irreversible.

The Academy draws attention to the difficulty in differentiating an enduring transsexual tendency from a passing phase of an adolescent’s development.

The Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine (SEGM), in a press release, offers the full text, which can be found here.

We reproduce below the most important aspects:

Transgender identity, identifying with a gender other than one’s biological gender, is persistent and lasts for more than 6 months. This experience can cause significant and prolonged distress, which may contribute to an increased risk of suicide.

There is no evidence of the existence of genetic bases that predispose to gender dysphoria or transsexual tendency.

Although this condition has been recognized for a long time, a sharp increase in the demand for medical interventions has been observed(1,2) first in North America, then in Northern Europe, and more recently in France, particularly among children and adolescents. A recent study of several high schools in Pittsburgh revealed a prevalence that is clearly higher than previously estimated in the United States.(3): 10% of students came out as transgender or non-binary or were unsure of their gender. In 2003, the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne diagnosed only one child with gender dysphoria, while it currently treats almost 200.

Whatever the mechanisms involved in adolescents – excessive engagement with social networks, greater social acceptability or influence by their social circle- this epidemic phenomenon is manifested in the appearance of cases or even clusters of cases in the immediate environment of adolescents(4). . This fundamentally social problem is due, in part, to the questioning of an excessively dichotomous vision of gender identity on the part of some young people.

The demand for medical interventions, due to the discomfort caused by this condition (which is not a mental illness per se), leads to a growing supply of care in the form of consultations or care in specialized clinics(5). This involves many pediatric subspecialties. Psychiatric consultations are used first, and if the identity is authentic and the discomfort persists, endocrinology, gynecology and, ultimately, surgery are performed.

However, medical precaution must be taken in children and adolescents, given the vulnerability, especially psychological, of this population and the multiple undesirable effects and even serious complications that some of the available therapies can cause. In this regard, it is important to remember the recent decision (May 2021) of the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm to ban the use of puberty blockers.

Although France allows the use of puberty blockers or cross-hormones with parental authorization and without age limits, the greatest caution is needed in their use, taking into account side effects such as impact on growth, weakening of the bones, the risk of infertility, emotional and intellectual consequences and, for girls, menopause-like symptoms.

As regards surgical treatments, specifically mastectomy, which is allowed in France from the age of 14, and surgeries relating to the external genitalia (vulva, penis), it must be stressed that these procedures are irreversible.

When providing medical care for this reason, it is essential to ensure medical and psychological support, first to affected children and adolescents, but also to their parents, especially since there is no test that distinguishes between persistent gender dysphoria and transient adolescent dysphoria . Furthermore, the risk of overdiagnosis is real, as evidenced by the growing number of young adults who want to “detransition” or reverse the process. Therefore, it is advisable to prolong the psychological care phase as much as possible.

The National Academy of Medicine draws the attention of the medical community to the growing demand for care in the context of transgender identity in children and adolescents, and recommends the following:

Children and adolescents who express a desire to transition, as well as their families, should receive extended psychological support.

If the desire to transition persists, the decision to treat with puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones should be considered carefully and in multidisciplinary consultation.

Medical studies should include clinical information specifically tailored to inform and guide young people and their families.

It is necessary to continue investigating both the clinical and biological aspects as well as the ethical aspects of this matter, with still insufficient evidence.

Parents responding to their children’s questions about transgender identity or associated distress need to remain vigilant about the addictive role of excessive social media engagement, which is detrimental to young people’s psychological development and is responsible for a very important part of the growing sense of gender incongruity.

bioethical assessment

The accumulation of positions in different countries warning of the enormous risk of hormonal gender blocking and transition interventions, as well as related subsequent surgeries, which have led countries that are pioneers in this type of intervention, such as Finland or Sweden, to ban them in adolescents , arises from the numerous evidences about the negative benefit/risk balance of these treatments, which do not solve the causes of the problem but, on the contrary, generate serious and, in many cases, irreversible disorders in the affected populations. (see here)

Surprisingly, the trend persists in many countries, especially in Spain, of publishing laws that promote the opposite of what experts warn us about, facilitating gender transition interventions as much as possible, at an early age, without solid evidence and renouncing to any clinical control that includes precise diagnoses of both dysphoria processes and other disorders that may be associated, as well as the necessary support that must be offered, in a prudent and expectant attitude, to young people who experience the desire for gender transition, that in most cases, they do so temporarily influenced by the environment, enhanced by social networks and the media.

Persisting, as many politicians do from ill-founded ideological positions and with an uncompromising attitude, in denying scientific evidence, pushing many young people to harmful and irreversible interventions, constitutes a maleficent and reckless act, which must be denounced for the sake of protecting the health of those involved, their autonomy and, ultimately, their freedom, for which it is necessary to duly inform them of the scope and risks of these interventions, as well as the available alternatives.

Julius Tudela

Bioethics Observatory

Life Sciences Institute

Catholic University of Valencia

References