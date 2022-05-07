The National Academy of Medicine urged prevention of addictions before the strategy of “harm reduction”

At the end of April, a brochure distributed in the Quinta Seré property, in Castelar, generated a strong controversy

Through a statement, the National Academy of Medicine pointed out the importance of promoting the prevention of addictions. It is in response to the dissemination campaign based on harm reduction carried out by the Directorate of Policies for Youth of the Municipality of Morón, where they advised “taking a little” drugs. “ The best strategy to control addictions is prevention ”, they stressed from the governing entity in medicine in Argentina.

At the end of April, a brochure distributed in the Quinta Seré property, in Castelar, generated a strong controversy. “Remember these tips. I got the joint from reliable sources. With cocaine and pills he walks little by little and slowly. It takes a little while to see how your body reacts”, affirmed the letter that was delivered by hand to those who attended a festival promoted by the municipality of Morón. This action was criticized by experts from various specialties, who stated that “it encourages consumption among young people, it does not reduce damage.”

With a focus on the consequences and consequences generated by drug addiction, “in any circumstance and in any dose”, from the governing body in medicine of Argentina they explained the scientific and medical reasons why a prevention policy should be promoted rather than one based on harm reduction.

“What is Addiction? It is a chronic disorder characterized by the compulsive use of legal or illegal substances that cause physical, psychological and social damage to addicts, who lose control over their use and despite the damage, continue to consume them”, the national experts begin in the writing. In this sense, they explained that, “recently, new, uncontrolled, illicit designer drugs are appearing, the use of which produces real tragedies, including death.”

“The threat to public health from the growing and expanding use of the aforementioned drugs, and many other existing ones, is increasing and requires urgent consideration for their prevention and treatment,” the experts warned (Getty Images)

“The threat to public health from the growing and expanding use of the aforementioned drugs, and many other existing ones, is increasing and requires urgent consideration for their prevention and treatment.for which “prevention must be based fundamentally on the dissemination of knowledge about the damage, generally irreversible, that they produce. All addictive drugs, including marijuana, initially produce euphoria and a sense of well-being, but later disorders appear. of attention and memory loss, as well as disinhibition of behavior that induces violent acts”, they explained from the National Academy of Medicine.

They also listed some of the most popular drugs, such as: cocaine (including crack and paco), amphetamines, heroin, phenylcyclidine (“angel dust”), ketamine, hallucinogens (LSD and mescaline), and explained that All these substances “can produce psychotic behaviors and violence, language disorders, irreversible parkinsonism, seizures, heart attacks and brain hemorrhages and even trigger coma and death”.

“Addictions not only affect the health of those who suffer from them, but can also alter social life and family ties; they also severely harm unborn children born to mothers who use recreational drugs,” experts warned. While highlighting that Other consequences of drug use are “the decrease in work activity and the generation of economic resources and in many cases the addict tends to enter areas of dubious legality and can commit criminal acts”.

Moreover, far from what was proposed during that festival in Morón, the experts affirmed that “Addiction treatments are long, expensive and often unsuccessful, with frequent relapses, so the best strategy to control addictions is prevention.”

“ Prevention must be based fundamentally on the dissemination of information about the disadvantages of starting the consumption of any addictive drug, in any circumstance and at any dose. preventing potentially severe damage to those who consume them, to those close to them and to society as a whole”, they concluded.

