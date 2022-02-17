The National Baseball Commission of Cuba punishes two players for congratulating a Facebook group

The official National Baseball Commission (CNB) of Cuba announced that it imposed sanctions on two members of the Industriales and Sancti Spíritus teams who are involved in the current National Series for offering statements to the sports news Facebook group “Por la Goma”.

According to a note posted on the official site Hitthose punished are Alexis Varona Núñez, from Sancti Spíritus, and Andrés Hernández Díaz, from Industriales, who they will not be able to play in the next five challenges of the national tournament.

“Such decisions are the result of the process followed by our disciplinary commission after learning that both athletes violated the provisions regarding relations with media not recognized by the event authorities,” says the note.

“Varona Núñez offered statements to one of those publications and Hernández Díaz carried out a promotional action in favor of that website itself.which violates the provisions of the Disciplinary Regulations for the Competitive Baseball System, the Code of Ethics and the regulations discussed and approved by the members of all the teams registered in the current season, “underlines the National Commission.

According to the controversial regulation in force, players can only talk to the official media.

“We take this opportunity to reiterate our will to assign total priority to compliance with the discipline that must support the privilege of starring in the main socio-cultural spectacle of our country,” the statement concludes.

According to “Por la Goma”, Hernández’s alleged transgressioncurrent leader in runs batted in in the National Series, was to send a video of a few seconds congratulating the profile for reaching 27,000 followers.

“Honestly, this is a lack of respect for anyone, with a first and last name, because in that video the athlete only congratulates us and nothing else. It is a lack of respect for the fans of the capital and this page that day by day the only thing that does is support baseball,” underscores a statement posted on the group’s Facebook wall.

“If there is something we have done around here, it is to respect and not mix politics with sports. We have never done the opposite. However, today the first thing we do is apologize to that boy who all he did was make us a video of a few seconds to congratulate us”, they say.

“Every day you yourselves destroy the empathy of those who want to support and dobecause it is easier, behind a bureau, to impose and threaten than to arrive and build, it is easier to create terror in a team of young people than to come and support and encourage themeven when they are injured and have personal problems,” he warns.

The disinterest of Cuban baseball players in playing in Cuba has caused an exodus of figuresespecially young people, who go to tournaments and academies in countries like the Dominican Republic in the hope of being chosen to play in professional leagues abroad.

This, while the ball in Cuba reaps its worst performance in decades.