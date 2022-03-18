The National Classic gathers more people than the Regio: Miguel Herrera

Jorge Rosales

Like every edition of the Clásico Regio, Tigres’ coach, Michael Herrerawas asked if it is more important than the National Classicto which he replied that in terms of passion it is more important, although the America vs Chivas get more people together.

“Passionately this is the most passionatethe one that people are waiting for, people are always talking about soccer, territorially, obviously the National Classic, America-Chivas brings together more peopleexpectation is bigger, but at the level of passion, this is undoubtedly more important, “he said.

El Piojo considered that the Classic Tapatiowhich takes place next Sunday, is more regional, but he does not think he will lead the matches between Guadalajara and Atlas in his carrer.

“The Classic Tapatio It has been done more to look for a regional classic, but it is also with passion. I can’t tell you something because I haven’t had to direct it I don’t even expect him to touch me anymore in my career directing a classic there”, he declared.

The lineup of Tigres vs. Rayados

Herrera also announced the line-up that he will propose in the 127th edition of the Clásico Regio, where he returns Jesus Duenas to ownership and Igor Lichnovsky remains as owner.

The XI will be: Nahuel GuzmanDueñas, Igor, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Luis QuinonesFlorian Thauvin and Andre-Pierre Gignac.