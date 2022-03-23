the National Library will keep a copy of all

The initiative has been approved by the Culture Commission of the Congress of Deputies.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 23, 2022, 09:25 30 comments

The conservation of video games is a pending task for the cultural heritage of most countries, but more and more steps are being taken to improve in this regard. The National Library Spain already stated in 2019 its intention to preserve video games, and the latest initiative approved by the Congress of Deputies will help it.

A proposal to reform the functions of the legal deposit has been approved by the Chamber’s Committee on Culture, and will force the National Library to keep at least one copy of each game developed in Spainconsidering them part of the country’s cultural heritage.

A digital copy and, if any, a physical copy will be kept.The initiative has been approved in Congress with thirty votes in favor and only five against, coming from the Vox party. The bill will have to be ratified by the Senate and, once it comes into force, all video games developed in Spain must be added to the legal deposit, with the National Library keeping a digital copy in the registry and, if any, also a physical version.

As reported by EPE, until now the audiovisual documents were being preserved, but not all were registering and directly affected the field of video games, which is why this reform has been carried out.

This decision represents a great step forward for the conservation and preservation of video games in Spain, something that had already been revealed on more than one occasion.

