The National Palace DJ

In this film, we go in an instant from strangeness to satire. The script is like this: questioned very early in his morning press conference, López Obrador mocked with this musical theme the opponents of his government, who have raised voices of concern over the US-Canadian complaint on the thorny energy issue.

Shortly before, the president had been told that, nervously, some analysts and journalists had pointed out the risk that with this dispute the most important trade agreement in Mexico, the T-MEC, would be fractured, with irreversible consequences for the country. Without worrying, owner of the stage, his stage, the president said that “nothing is going to happen.”

He criticized his opponents as fearful and pointed to the previous governments as “self-conscious” authorities, who never understood that they represented a great country, “a great people.” Having said the above, he asked to be put play to the aforementioned song on the national network and smiled with satisfaction. Brutal political statement.

Beyond the funny scene, it is important to highlight a small great element of the improvised script that morning: the power of music as a political weapon.

Music is a white weapon that kills or bends love, joy, passion, madness or pure feeling. Hence its historical connection with politics that, forever and today more than before, seems to be managed with the heart or the guts, not with the head.

Due to its quality of art, music crosses any rational barrier. Due to its power of connection, its ability to motivate, to call for action and also to criticize and protest a regime that is considered unjust, music has historically been used and exploited by activists, politicians, social movements, advisers and advertisers to to propagandize an ambition or a cause.

In addition to its purely musical part, its power is based on the message. If the musicality catches, the words convince. A well-said phrase at the right time achieves what all political communication seeks: to convince, to persuade. That is why music is also a fundamental element of political discourse.

On the other hand, there is the more advertising part of the use of music as a campaign setting. Without going that far, let’s see how right next door, in the house of our energetically angry neighbors to the north, the persuasive power of music was harnessed as far back as 1860 with the Republican candidate’s campaign song Lincoln and Liberty.

One hundred years later, the High Hopes theme blasted over the loudspeakers at rallies endorsing “Jack Kennedy,” Senator JFK himself for president. What to say about Obama in his 2008 campaign, when he recruited for the issue Yes We Can to will.i.am, John Legend and Scarlett Johansson, among many others.

Or more recently, the political use that Trump gave to different songs for his rally in 2016 and 2020, for which he has been sued separately by rock legend Neil Young and British-Guyanese musician Eddy Grant. In this latest lawsuit, the former president could even be forced to testify under oath. The jingle was expensive for him.

Going down the continent, and in a more political and less advertising field, we have the example of the support of musicians such as Andrés Calamaro, Fito Páez or Gustavo Santaolalla to the Kirchner regime, husband and wife. Or Gustavo Dudamel’s support for the Chavista regime before and now. Or the case of the Cuban Nueva Trova, a musical phenomenon that became nothing less than the soundtrack of support for a political regime. And it is precisely this last musical genre that takes us back to the National Palace.