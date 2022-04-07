The national team already knows its calendar for the League of Nations

After the official draw of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022/23 (CNL), the confederation has announced the schedule for the group stage. The second edition of the competition will start during the FIFA Date of June 2022 (double date) with 68 group stage matches, followed by 34 matches in March 2023.

El Salvador will begin its participation in this competition, away from home, against Granada on June 4.

Three days later, the Central American team will meet again against the Caribbean team, except that the match will be played in Cuscatlán.

On June 14, El Salvador will play again at home, but it will do so against the United States, and will close its participation until March 27, 2023, the date on which it will face the North Americans again, but as a visitor .

2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

The CNL group stage will be followed by the Concacaf Nations League Finals (CNLF) in June 2023. The semifinal matchups, between the four League A group winners, will be determined based on results. of the group stage. The highest ranked team will play against the lowest ranked team (based on number of points, goal difference and, if necessary, number of goals scored in all group stage matches).

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023

The CNL will continue to serve as the Gold Cup qualifier. After the group stage, the first and second places from the League A groups (eight teams) and the first from League B (four teams) will guarantee their participation in the 2023 Gold Cup. In addition, 12 other teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the tournament through the Gold Cup Prelims.

Courtesy CONCACAF.



