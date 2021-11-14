The National team is perhaps not of the Immobile. But neither of the other forwards

The age-old question about the national center forward has been going on for years now. Who can be the undisputed owner of the Azzurri? Because four years ago, when Sweden eliminated us with Ventura, there were two forwards. Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti who, in Solna, failed to pierce the goalkeeper Robin Olsen, imitated (unfortunately) also by Eder and Gabbiadini in the next match. Immobile (unfortunately) was not against Switzerland last night, there will not even be Monday against Northern Ireland when the game will count for a lot and the goals will be weighed with a dropper.

If the national team is not from the Immobile, it is not even from the other strikers. The best scorer of the Mancini era is the Lazio forward, who often ended up between the bench and the grandstand, sacrificed on the altar of the false nine (in particular in the first Nations League) but also of other interpreters who in the end did not have the same continuity of construction. Perhaps Immobile is not the right center-forward for the enveloping game of Mancio. The truth is that the others are not up to par with the rest of the team: excellent midfielders, defenders – apart from last night – more than reliable. And forwards who unfortunately do not score: inserting Berardi almost out of desperation gives the right yardstick to a team that is desperately looking for them.

Now to pass the round it would be enough to emulate the result of Switzerland. Or score a few goals in Northern Ireland, to avoid nasty surprises that could come from Lucerne. And also to avoid the caudine forks of the play-offs, already fatal four years ago.