The National Weather Service extends urban flood warning for several municipalities | Time

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) issued a flood warning this afternoon for several municipalities on the island due to heavy downpours affecting the region.

An urban flood warning is in effect for Caguas, Gurabo and San Lorenzo until 6:15 p.m.

The towns of Aibonito, Barranquitas, Cayey, Cidra, Coamo and Comerío are under warning of urban and creek flooding up to the 5:30 p.m.

While for Ceiba, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras and Naguabo the warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

According to the bulletin, the towns under warning could experience “urban and creek flooding.”





“Recent radar images show shower and thunderstorm activity near local islands. Weather conditions are expected to evolve as Tropical Storm Earl moves slowly north of the area.