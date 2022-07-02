The National Weather Service issues flood warnings for several municipalities | Time

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) of the United States, in San Juan, issued today, Saturday, a flood warning for several towns on the island due to the rains caused by the passage of a strong tropical wave.

In the case of the towns of Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras and Naguabowas issued a flash flood warning effective until 8:00 p.m.

It was indicated that the Doppler radar detected heavy rains that will cause thunderstorms in these municipalities, where between one and two inches of rain have already fallen.

At least one additional inch of precipitation is expected over the duration of the advisory.

Similarly, the agency issued a flood warning until 8:00 p.m. for the municipalities of Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas, Maunabo and Yabucoa.

Other Flood warning was issued for the towns of Carolina, Canovanas and Loíza until 8:45 p.m.

While the towns of Ceiba, Fajardo, Luquillo and Rio Grande are under a flood warning until 8:45 p.m.

The SMS also issued a special communication on the weather conditions for all the towns of the northeast, southeast and east interior due to the “heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds” that persist in the region.

Meteorologist Emanuel Rodríguez, from the SNM, indicated that the first bands of rain begin to affect the eastern municipalities as of 7:00 am, leaving moderate to heavy rain in some sectors.

“We have also seen a lot of wind, with gusts of between 25 and 45 miles per hour in these towns, as well as in the municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra and even in the Virgin Islands,” he added.

According to the expert, this rain pattern should continue to increase both in sequence and coverage to the rest of the country as the day progresses.

“In general we are going to be seeing between one and three inches of rain, but in some sectors the precipitation could reach four inches or a little more. The most affected must be the municipalities of the east, southeast and parts of the metropolitan area, ”he detailed.

Given this scenario, the meteorologist anticipated that it will continue to rain throughout the day throughout the island and another widespread precipitation event is expected late at night.

“Tomorrow (Sunday), there should be rain. As the day progresses, the rain will decrease. I understand that late in the afternoon or at night the weather conditions must improve, ”he stressed.