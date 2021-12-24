“The NATO missiles on our doorstep”. Putin protests and asks Rome to mediate

In the usual year-end river press conference, Vladimir Putin flaunts the traditional propaganda exercise and does not discount anyone. It emphasizes responsibility in the various open crises and strengthens Russia’s role on the international stage. A role that, according to him, the West tries to undermine in every way, as demonstrated by the case of Ukraine, imbued with anti-Russian rhetoric and “constantly reinforced with modern weapons and brainwashing the population”. Moscow continues to exclude military intervention, despite the hundreds of thousands of soldiers sent to the front. “It’s not our favorite option, we don’t want it. I hope “, continued the president,” that the development of the situation will proceed along this path “of dialogue undertaken with the counterparts. To them, that is NATO and allies, remember that there is a red line that they must not cross if they want the situation not to explode. “A further advance eastwards is unacceptable” he stresses, also because “it was the United States that arrived with their rockets at our home, on our doorstep. And you demand guarantees from me. You should give us some guarantees. And immediately”.

For Putin, the decisive agreements on the Donbass – whose future “should be determined by the people who live there” – already exist and are authentic to those of Minsk seven years ago, but it is Ukraine that does not want to accept them and threatens more times the conflict. At the time of the dissolution of the USSR, Putin recalls, Moscow had agreed to leave certain territories in Kiev as long as they did not end up in Western orbit. A promise betrayed for the head of the Kremlin given the European wishes of President Vladimir Zelensky.

Nonetheless, Putin stresses that “in general we see a positive reaction” from Washington, which provides more security and says it is ready to engage in a constructive speech. It will start from the 9 articles of the “hotline” that Moscow sent to the US and NATO, on which Washington does not agree but is willing to talk about it. The meeting is expected to take place in January in Geneva, and the representatives of the parties have already been warned. “We need to think about securing our security prospects not just for today and next week, but for the foreseeable future.”

As he usually does on these occasions, which look more like a tool to advertise his work rather than a real state of the art, Putin spent hours answering questions from pre-selected journalists. 507 were chosen (to note the absence of Dmitry Muratov, director of Novaya Gazeta, where Anna Politkovskaja also worked, and fresh from the Nobel Peace Prize), suitable to take part in the annual event. This time it took place at the World Trade Center, in the large building of the Stables of the capital, unlike last year when the Russian president was forced to connect from his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo due to Covid-19. And it was precisely on the pandemic that the head of the Kremlin showed off Russia’s great resilience, without sparing criticism of its citizens. “The collective immunity to date is 59.4%, but it is not enough”. The minimum threshold is set at 80%, which it hopes to reach at the latest by mid-2022. The importance of vaccines is beyond doubt, the only weapon to combat the virus which, among the negative consequences, has lowered the hope of life in Russia, which went from 71.5 to 70.1.

The president is worried about the demographic decline of his population, which is very important in order not to lose appeal at an international and geopolitical level. Fewer inhabitants, in fact, means less decision-making weight. As Putin himself underlined, “from a geopolitical as well as an economic point of view, a population of 146 million inhabitants is completely insufficient for such a vast territory”. Therefore, to avoid Covid-19 accelerate this negative trend, the “need for mutual recognition of vaccines” emerges and that these “are spread all over the world as quickly as possible in the greatest possible quantity. Otherwise we will not be able to cope with this problem globally and humanity will live with it all the time, ”he warned.

However, the collaboration that Putin requires must be extended to several fronts, starting with that Europe that continues its dialogue with Moscow through sanctions. To try to normalize the relationship, a key state could be Italy, or rather the prime minister. With Mario Draghi “we have spoken several times on the phone” admitted Putin. “We are in contact in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, on a series of issues concerning Italy in the field of the development of our economic ties and certainly, in this sense, I am referring to such a benevolent level and attitude in our relations “. The good relations between Moscow and Rome go “beyond the ruling party” based in Palazzo Chihi and can therefore be used as a tool to dissolve a tension that has now become palpable.

On the energy crisis, however, the Russian president takes no step backwards, or towards Europe if you prefer. On the contrary, he adds to the dose and takes sides with “his” company, the Russian Gazprom, which is “supplying all the volumes required by existing contracts”. The increase in prices, which only yesterday recorded the historic record of two thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters, is not to be pointed out either to the operations that the Kremlin is carrying out or to the St. Petersburg company. The Russian president thundered against Europe and Ukraine, guilty of “lying and overturning reality”, which instead shows a problem created by themselves and which, therefore, “must solve themselves”. “We”, Putin said extending a hand to Brussels, “are ready to help”.

A hand was also extended to Beijing, certainly with more determination and interest than the European neighbors. In fact, relations between Russia and China regulate global affairs and ensure that bilateral relations are maintained between the two eastern giants. “It is an absolutely complete partnership of a strategic nature that was unprecedented in history. This hard daily work benefits both the Chinese and the Russians and is a serious stabilizing factor on the international stage ”. He and Xi Jinping call each other “friends”, Putin confided, and the bond that binds them is confirmed by the 100 billion dollars that trade between the two countries recorded even before the pandemic. The collaboration on the subject of energy should lead both China and Russia to carbon-free status by 2060, but Putin hopes that we can go even further, both because “our life and our country” will not end in forty years. and both because there are still many challenges to be overcome together, starting with the conquest of space.

Also for this reason, the opinion of the Russian president towards those nations that have decided to boycott the Winter Games taking place in Beijing is strongly negative. An “unacceptable and wrong” decision, the one that the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand have taken, which are allegedly trying to downsize China’s role through sport. The latter, at most, should be an instrument that “unites people, as well as art, and not create problems in the international relations of states”.

The motivation provided by the federations that will boycott the Games, primarily the American one, is the constant violation of human rights in China. Their safeguard also interested Vladimir Putin, when the press inevitably asked for news about the dissident Alexei Navalny. After being treated in a German hospital following the alleged poisoning, Vladimir Putin’s number one opponent and founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (Fbk) was arrested and later sentenced to two and a half years, in what was defined as a highly politicized sentence. “We have repeatedly sent requests to other countries to at least provide us with materials confirming the poisoning. There are none, ”Putin replied closing the speech. “Give us a reason to open a criminal case. But if there is nothing to answer, ”he said to the journalists present,“ then let’s turn the page ”. On the other hand, for Putin, the climate in which one works in Russia has nothing to do with what the newspapers describe or denounce the various institutions. Here “we do not ban work” to some foreign media. Rather, “we want organizations engaged in Russia’s domestic political activity to declare clearly and concisely the sources of foreign funding for their work.”

In the year-end account presented by Vladimir Putin, his country is nothing more than a giant working for the common good, while the West is described as the one who has always tried to knock it down. A “constant pressure” which, according to the Tsar, can only be explained in one way. After the capitulation of the USSR in 1991, he said, it was decided to dismantle the Soviet Union, but “one gets the impression that this is not enough for our partners. According to them, Russia is too big today ”. Cite history, then, to show when Russia is still great.