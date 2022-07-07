The natural alternative to botox against wrinkles

The natural alternative to botox exists and smoothes wrinkles also. It does not involve punctures, nor uncomfortable unwanted effects with subsequent corrections, and the best thing is that it has results very similar to the botulinum toxin that is used in cabinet cosmetic treatments in aesthetic salons.

This method allows you to look younger, with a smoother and “ironed” complexion, without the need to resort to annoying and expensive injections. It is a new generation of patches with advanced technology in formulations, which manages to combat the passage of time on the face very effectively.

Jessica Alba’s flawless skin bears the secret of these magical patches. Font. https://decambiar.com/

A possible alternative to botox: celebrities use it and it shows

The effect patches botox They are so effective that they equal the results of a minimally invasive aesthetic treatment such as the application of this toxin filler, which we have heard so much about.

They are used by famous, without confessing it, like Julia Roberts (54) and Jodie Foster (59), who have already passed 50 years. And they are flawless! They are also used by the radiant Jessica Alba (41), a lover of natural cosmetics and younger, therefore, it also prevents the appearance of wrinkles that later are so marked that we cannot treat.

The good thing is that, being actresses, they prioritize improving their skin in a forceful way, but without losing expression or deforming their faces too much to the point of losing definition and identity, as we have seen so many times: famous and influencers are very careful with this because they work with their image and therefore, they are the best experts and references to learn their lessons on the subject.

Eye patches had already been all the rage at the time when they appeared, revolutionizing what could be done to combat dark circles outside the world of beauty salons. Nasolabials followed the path of these first patches and now this anti-aging cosmetic that sweeps celebrities appears.

The effect patches botox manage to smooth the face and sweep with the wrinkles of expression in specific areas such as the contour of the lips, tail of the eyebrows, between the eyebrows and crow’s feet. They can also treat the neckline.

The name of the patches, spread by the social network of the moment TikTok, are the Wrinkles Schminkles. They are made of silicone and relieve wrinkles in eyes, forehead, mouth, neck, hands and neckline.

Produced in the United States, they have a lot of visibility on social networks and are made to heal scars and act powerfully against skin marks. With an anti-aging effect as a second attribute, they manage to reach the deep tissue and matrix of the skin cells to plump and repair in an incredible way.

They are available in online stores in the United States, but surely you can compare them from wherever you are. The wait will be worth it!

All this said, from MDZ Femme We also want to remind you that the wrinkles they are the result of the passage of time and are there to show us everything we have experienced. Make friends with them! And do not apply anything on your skin, without consulting a medical specialist!