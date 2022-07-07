Entertainment

The natural alternative to botox against wrinkles

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

The natural alternative to botox exists and smoothes wrinkles also. It does not involve punctures, nor uncomfortable unwanted effects with subsequent corrections, and the best thing is that it has results very similar to the botulinum toxin that is used in cabinet cosmetic treatments in aesthetic salons.

This method allows you to look younger, with a smoother and “ironed” complexion, without the need to resort to annoying and expensive injections. It is a new generation of patches with advanced technology in formulations, which manages to combat the passage of time on the face very effectively.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What is Jessica Biel’s new series on Star Plus about? When does it premiere on streaming?

8 mins ago

HBO Ranking in Mexico: the favorite series this day

19 mins ago

The new Disney princess gets violent in ‘The Princess’

31 mins ago

Hollywood at the feet of Taika Waititi

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button