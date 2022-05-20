The natural and sustainable eye contour used by Selena Gomez to reduce dark circles

We can say that Selena Gomez has a great complexion. And it’s because she takes care of him. She, as she told Vogue, believes that when you take care of your skin, you are taking care of your body, your mind and your soul, because everything is connected. That is why, over time, she has perfected her routines of skin care until you reach the one you currently use. That is why we are so interested in knowing which products you trust.

Thanks to a video that she has uploaded to TikTok sharing her beauty routine at night, we know her secrets.

One of its essentials is the cCaudalie Resveratrol-lift eye contour. This treatment product, thanks to its patented association of Resveratrol, hyaluronic acid and booster of vegan collagen, reduces dark circles, bags and smoothes the eyelids.

Enriched with quinoa extract, its formula helps fight against signs of fatigue. According to the firm, the look appears younger and rested. In addition, 97% of the ingredients in this eye contour are of natural origin. And it is a sustainable product with 100% recyclable packaging and made from glass and recycled plastic.





It has a gel-cream texture and can be used both day and night on the eye contour and also on the lips, to treat and prevent the appearance of undesirable “barcode” wrinkles.

Resveratrol Eye Lifting Treatment 15ml Caudalie

Other Products Selena Gomez Uses for Great Skin

As we have seen in the video, Selena uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Take it all off eye make-up remover and reusable cotton. She then uses Mario Badescu’s aloe vera, herbs and rose water spray and finishes cleansing the skin with de la Mer cleansing foam.

For the body, use one of our favorite moisturizers: the Brazilian Bum Bum de Sol de Janeiro Body Cream.

