The “natural” concept, between traditional medicine and alternative treatments – Unidiversidad

Since the pandemic, the spread of so-called “natural or alternative” plant-based medicine has grown. Is it safe? What precautions must be taken? Can it be combined with traditional medicine? Alicia Penissi, CONICET researcher and professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, gave us some answers.

Is natural medicine safe? What precautions must be taken? Image: Freepik

The label “natural” advances more every day on different areas of daily life. This point of view is not limited to the distribution and sale of products, but is gaining ground in other important scenarios for human integrity. OROne of the places where the natural perspective is also discussed is in medicine.

It is worth saying that since before the pandemic the “natural based medicine“It was booming, but from the first confinements was enhanced. During 2020 and 2021information circulated recommending natural herbs, certain vegetables and fruits, and even cannabis for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus. In response, professional medical staff and media -for instance, checked– nuanced, they denied and demystified much of that information. Although the importance was never denied of a balanced and healthy diet for the benefit of health, they did warn that these mechanisms were not the magic cure to COVID-19.

To better understand the origin of plant-based medicine and its debates with traditional medicine, Unidiversidad spoke with Alicia Beatriz Penissi, an independent researcher at CONICET and a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at UNCUYO.

(Natural medicine has been gaining a greater place in everyday life. Image: pexels)

What place does nature occupy in medicine?

For Penisi, plant species are historically important for human health since in them solutions were sought -and found- to deal with difficulties and pains: “There is no doubt that nature in general, and plants in particular, are wise.”

From this point of view, the teacher explained why plants are important for the comprehensive development of people. In principle, he said: “One of the fundamental processes carried out by plants is photosynthesis, a vital activity by which carbon dioxide is absorbed and transformed into oxygen, thus renewing the quality of the air we breathe”.

Likewise, he added other attributes of plants that make our existence possible: “They provide nutrients for the earth and represent a natural remedy for environmental pollution. Likewise, they humidify the environment, a situation that helps us keep our mucous membranes and skin hydrated.”

He further noted that traditional medicine uses plants historically “Many of the widely used drugs nowadays were originally obtained from plant species”, highlighted. But, how can we see it overturned? The researcher indicated that pharmaceutical companies collect “empirical knowledge of traditional medicine and apply scientific methodology for the synthesis and elaboration of pharmacological molecules analogous to those present in certain plant species.”

(Penissi noted that traditional medicine has used plants since prehistoric times. Image: pexels)

Traditional or natural?

Surely one of the moments where this question was most polarized was during the pandemic. To put us in context, Penissi reminded us of the scenario of fear introduced by the arrival of COVID-19 and its consequences: “Both the scientific community and the population in general tried to increase the accumulation of knowledge about scientific advances that would allow treating the disease” .

(According to Penissi, both traditional and alternative mechanisms “must learn to live together.” Image: pexels)

that scenery, “led people to look for answers in plants”: “Through the exploration of medicinal plants with antiviral, anti-inflammatory uses, strengthening the immune system or to treat respiratory diseases.”

Now though the use and efficacy of some plants for “respiratory or inflammatory conditions in general” It’s scientifically proved, the truth is that “to date none has been scientifically proven as an effective medication against COVID-19”, said Penissi.

This situation leads us to the initial question: traditional or natural medicine? The researcher was precise in the face of the dichotomy: “Both mechanisms must learn to coexist. This mutual respect is important, so that we can establish an intercultural dialogue, finding meeting points that can lead us to improve the health levels of our population”.

Still, Penissi said the natural mechanisms are compatible with the traditional ones to the extent that “they do not threaten health, are not based on misleading claims, do not omit scientific methodology and do not imply behaviors at odds with good practices and customs”. And he added that both mechanisms “must be critically appraised and studied, especially as they can have a substantive impact on public health.”