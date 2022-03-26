The natural infusion of ginger that you should take every morning on an empty stomach to speed up metabolism and lose weight

In addition to comforting us,

infusions (take note! the one that is killing it is the hibiscus tea for better sleep) They can be very beneficial for the body if you choose the right ingredients and the right time of day. One of the things they can help us with is

slim down (combining them with a balanced diet and physical exercise, of course). The

fennel tea, which you can even find in Mercadona; the

cinnamon infusion with honey, which speeds up metabolism and helps you burn fat while you sleep; wave

horse tail, which helps you with fluid retention, are just some examples of infusions that help you eliminate those stubborn kilos, but they are not the only ones. Today we are going to talk to you about the

ginger infusionwhich in addition to helping you get a ten body, has many other benefits for the body.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to the

phytosterols; slows down aging with its antioxidant power; It is good for pregnant women as it decreases nausea and vomiting. It also has minerals like

calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, magnesium and zinc, and vitamins E, C and those of complex B, above all,

folic acid, and contains essential oils such as citronella, lemongrass or camphene. But they are not its only properties, since this infusion can help you recover your

musculature after training in addition to helping with muscle pain, menstrual cramps and improve the pain of the

migraines.

Benefits of ginger tea for weight loss



A review of 60 studies published in The New York Academy of Science ensures that ginger root can help

fat burningcarbohydrate digestion and insulin secretion. The studies analyzed have suggested that consuming

ginger can improve calorie burning and reduce feelings of

hungerwhich is associated with weight loss in overweight adults.

When combined with a healthy diet and exercise, taking ginger tea can help promote

weightloss. There are numerous studies on this. One of them showed that ginger suppressed the

obesity in rats on high-fat diets, and another found that men who drank ginger tea after eating felt

more full for longer.

Other benefits of ginger tea



– Anti-inflammatory: Ginger consumption can help prevent and cure inflammation, with the direct benefit of reducing muscle pain after exercise.

– Antioxidant: The antioxidant properties of ginger help prevent heart and neurodegenerative diseases, slow down aging and protect the body from oxidative stress.

– Digestive: Taking an infusion of ginger can help you improve heavy digestion, vomiting and nausea.

– Balances blood sugar: One study showed that ginger improves fasting blood sugar in people with diabetes.

– Reduces the

cholesterol

How to prepare ginger water at home



The best way to prepare ginger tea at home is with the

root, since properties like this are better preserved. can be consumed as much

hot and cold and, although its effects are multiplied when you take it on an empty stomach, you can take it at any time of the day.

Ingredients:

– 1l of water

– Fresh ginger grated without the skin (2 tablespoons)

– Optional: honey, 5g of cinnamon stick, fresh mint or two slices of lemon.

preparation:

Put the water to heat in a saucepan and when it starts to boil, remove from the heat and add the

grated ginger and any optional ingredients you like (minus the sweetener) to tone down the strong ginger flavor. Let it

infuse about 10 minutes and add the sweetener of your choice (better if it is not sugar). Strain and keep in the fridge if you want to drink it cold.