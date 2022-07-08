The natural infusion to protect the heart and control diabetes

The heart is an organ about the size of a fist and pumps blood throughout the body, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). English).

Likewise, according to the Spanish Heart Foundation, this is a muscular organ (myocardium) and, like all muscles, it needs oxygen and nutrients to function.

For its part, diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not secrete enough insulin or when the body does not effectively use the insulin it produces, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, it revealed that there are several types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy).

With type 1 diabetes, The body does not produce insulin, because the immune system attacks and destroys the cells in the pancreas that produce it.

With type 2 diabetes, the body does not make or use insulin properly.

Gestational diabetes affects some women during pregnancy, although most of the time, this type of diabetes goes away after the baby is born.

It also noted that, over time, high blood glucose levels cause problems such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, eye problems, dental disease, nerve damage, and foot problems. .

Thus, the PequeRecetas portal revealed that guava is a fruit that helps take care of the heart and control diabetes due to its antioxidant properties, its vitamins and minerals.

Along the same lines, the Portuguese health, nutrition and wellness portal Tua Saúde revealed that other benefits of guava are that It is digestive, as it stimulates bowel movements.

Another property is that due to its high content of vitamin C, it is ideal for increasing defenses by improving the immune system.

Additionally, it is ideal to consume it in weight loss diets due to its low caloric content, but the fruit must be accompanied by a food plan based on a caloric deficit, which is when people consume fewer calories than they spend on the day to day.

“In addition, its contribution of antioxidants can also help reduce “bad” LDL cholesterol and increase “good” HDL cholesterol, points to the portal.

For this reason, he indicated that one way to obtain the benefits is by drinking a guava infusion and to prepare it, boil a cup of water and add four or five guava leaves. Afterwards, it is left to rest for five minutes and consumed.

Another way to consume guava is in the whole fruit or in juice and for the second option, two guavas should be blended in 1/2 liter of water.

However, as with any food that you want to include in your daily diet, it is important to consult your treating physician or a nutritionist about the best way to consume it, and if existing medical conditions are not an impediment to benefiting from it. all the properties of the food already named, since The information given above is in no way a substitute for medical advice.

Nutritional information for every 100 grams of red guava