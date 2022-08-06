the natural juice that helps to clean and purify them

Although it is true that the body works from the action of the human systems as a whole, it is also necessary that the organs individually carry out their tasks. In that sense, the kidneys play a fundamental role for health, since they help eliminate waste and excess liquids.

Taking into account data shared by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, in the United States, the kidneys “they eliminate the acid produced by the cells of the body and maintain a healthy balance of water, salts and minerals in the blood”.

Likewise, experts in the clinical area detail that if the pair of organs, although you can live with one, does not act formidable, it is possible that parts of the body such as nerves, muscles and tissues do not work.

On the other hand, the kidneys produce hormones which control the blood pressure, increases red blood cells and strengthens the bone system, according to the National Library of Medicine (NIH, for its acronym in English).

In view of all of the above, keeping the liquid eliminators clean and in optimal conditions is something that concerns all people, much more as they age.

Calcium stones are the most common that affect the kidneys. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Photo: Getty Images.

good habits magazine better with health says that there are symptoms which are an alert indicating that the kidneys need cleaning or purification. These signs are usually fluid retention, urinary infections or diseases such as type 2 diabetes. In addition, you also have to take care of the so-called kidney stones.

A cleaning is related to the elimination of toxins and for specialists, water is an essential liquid in this process. However, there are foods that the aforementioned magazine does not recommend for the kidneys and they are coffee, chocolate and, in general, all products that increase compounds such as calcium oxalate and uric acid, since they contribute to the formation of these calculations.

However, there are a number of foods that work properly in a combination prepared in juice and its importance is given because it helps cleanse and purify this important organ for life.

According to the portal Hello Doctor, “evacuating the presence of toxins improves cell regeneration and prevents conditions such as tiredness, irritability, paleness, or the appearance of future diseases”.

That is why mixtures of foods such as grapefruit or grapefruit, ginger and blueberries are recommended for purifying the kidneys.

On the one hand, the aforementioned website says that the grapefruit It contains citric acid that counteracts the appearance of stones, but also works as a natural moisturizer. Together, a study published in British Journal of Pharmacology adds that the juice of this fruit prevents the appearance of kidney cysts.

Grapefruit is a low-calorie, nutrient-dense citrus fruit. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Photo: Getty Images.

Regarding ginger, this product is usually recommended by popular beliefs, since anti-inflammatory properties are attributed to it. However, it is not recommended for people with gastritis.

Vital Kitchen details that ginger has vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, reduces circulatory problems and helps prevent prostate cancer. For the kidneys, they add that it is usually taken in tea and expels stones or stones.

When ginger is combined with other products it increases its active power in the body. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Getty Images

Finally, the Cranberries they favor the cleaning of the kidneys because they are natural renal detoxifiers; prevent bacteria from growing and remove calcium deposits, according to Sports world.

Blueberries: These are its antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Getty Images

How to prepare grapefruit, ginger and blueberry juice?

Peel two medium grapefruits or pomelos, and a small root of ginger. Then, add the first ingredients to a blender glass and add half a glass of water, while they mix, add half a handful of blueberries. To end, blend for three minutes and if the drink is too thick add more water.

Top Scholars recommends mixing with a little cinnamon powder to activate the flavor. In addition, it never hurts to say that before consuming it, it is best to consult with doctors and nutrition experts.