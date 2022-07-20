The Natural Resources Committee overcame Republican objections and approved the plebiscite bill

Washington DC– The Natural Resources Committee today overcame Republican objections and approved (25-20) the bill that pursues a federal plebiscite in 2023 in Puerto Rico between statehood, independence and free association.

In a sign that some liberals are dissatisfied with the measure, two Democrats on the Committee voted against it, Jesús “Chuy” García, who represents the Puerto Rican neighborhood of Chicago (Illinois), and Rashida Tlaib (Michigan). And the only Republican vote in favor in the commission was that of the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González.

Although it is not on the agenda of the Senate, where its leadership has ruled out advancing a measure in favor of statehood for the Island, the intention of the Democratic majority leader, Steny Hoyer (Maryland), is to vote on the measure next week. in the plenary session of the House of Representatives.

“That’s the goal” said the chairman of the Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), after the vote. Shortly before, Hoyer had also reiterated in the morning hours to El Nuevo Día his interest in having it approved by the full chamber before the August recess, which begins on Friday, July 29.

Shortly before the final vote, Republican Senator Roger Wicker (Mississippi) introduced a bill in the Senate that also proposes the “Free Associated State” as a fourth status alternative.

The legislation came to committee with the support of 12 Democrats, including Grijalva, the lead author, and five Republicans, including Commissioner González.

Before approving the legislation, the Democratic leadership defeated Republican amendments aimed at avoiding, among other things, the validity of the measure, including territorial status as an alternative, requiring a supermajority, the adoption of English as the official language of the United States and of the operations of the government.

Among the defeated amendments were those by Republican Tom McClintock (California), who proposed including territorial status and “none of the above” as alternatives.

McClintock also pushed unsuccessfully to require two-thirds of the vote to recognize the winning formula, arguing that it is up to Congress to make the final decision on statehood, and to make English the official language of the United States and that of operations of the government of Puerto Rico, including its offices, courts and public education.

Meanwhile, the minority leader on the Committee, Bruce Westerman (Arkansas), proposed that if the bill becomes law, its validity be paralyzed until the objectives of the PROMESA law are met.

His colleague Laura Boebert (Colorado) advocated for the elimination of the section that would allow an educational campaign on the plebiscite financed by the federal government.

Other amendments by Republican Jody Hice (Georgia) sought to prevent statehood until Puerto Rico has paid all its public debt. Hice also proposed that the United States maintain its military bases and avoid Chinese influence under a sovereign Puerto Rico.

The Democrats, led by Grijalva, Nydia Velázquez and Darren Soto, and Commissioner González have opposed all of the Republican amendments. Out loud, in Grijalva’s opinion, the Committee rejected them. But, formal votes on those amendments would come later in the day.

“We have to deal with a legacy of colonialism here”Grijalva indicated, opening the session, and underlining that they seek to give the Puerto Rican electorate the opportunity to choose between statehood, independence and free association. “Perhaps my preference would not prevail in the plebiscite,” he commented, without saying what it is.

The leader of the Democratic majority of the Lower House, Steny Hoyer (Maryland), participated in the beginning of the session to reaffirm his support for the legislation and indicate that Governor Pedro Pierluisi reiterated his support for it on Wednesday. Leaving the hearing, Hoyer reaffirmed to The new day that depending on what happens in committee, he will try to put the legislation on next week’s calendar for the plenary session.

Republican Westerman reiterated his criticism of the bill, stating that Congress’ attention should be on the power grid, its fiscal situation, and infrastructure, and that the goals of the Promise Act must be completed before allowing a change in political status. of the island.

Westerman also insisted that they wanted to process the legislation on the fast track, without a public hearing on the text of a measure that was presented last Friday, after negotiations behind closed doors.

His colleague Jay Obernolte (California) said he supports statehood, but the fast-track legislation makes him oppose it.

Also Republican Garret Graves (Louisiana), after praising Commissioner González’s commitment to statehood, said he will not vote in favor of the measure and specified that the overwhelming majority of members were left out of the negotiations on the new bill. .

“The issues that are raised” – notably prosecutors, citizenship and immigration – “are too important to act on without proper deliberation,” Westerman said.

Republican Matt Rosendale (Montana) argued that a US state of Puerto Rico would have more representation than Montana and that “the people of Montana are not going to support it.”

With no support for the legislation among her fellow Republicans, Commissioner González championed the bill alongside the Democratic majority.

Faced with criticism for the rush, he said that it is an issue that has been discussed for years in the Committee and that the project 8393 arises from the discussions of the past nine months on the legislation 1522 Y 2070 which were brought to public hearings.

“Can someone tell me how long we had a hearing on independence?Westerman asked. Meanwhile, McClintock affirmed that the law would allow the full annexation of Puerto Rico as a state, one year after a majority voted for that alternative, despite being “bankrupt and poorly managed.”

Westerman, McClintock and Rosendale mainly defended the amendments to add the territory options and none of the previous ones, and alluded to the support that the current status has among the presidents of the Senate and the House of Representatives of Puerto Rico.

“The decision that the people of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico must make is repealed,” McClintock said, questioning whether the authors of the legislation exclude the current territorial status.

Grijalva pointed out that including “none of the above” would mean thinking that “there is a mysterious non-territorial option”, in addition to statehood, independence and free association.

Velázquez said, for his part, that McClintock’s amendment would damage the legislation and make it a “mockery.” “You’re right, I supported the Commonwealth,” he told McClintock, but argued that the decisions of the United States Supreme Court showed that “Puerto Rico has no powers” and that the control of its sovereignty rests with Congress.

Opposing the inclusion of territorial status, Commissioner González He mentioned that the federal Executive has rejected the possibility of creating something different, by means of an “improved ELA” status. “The territorial Commonwealth is the main reason why Puerto Rico still faces social, fiscal, and economic challenges,” González said.

Regarding English as the official language, McClintock said that “statehood is incompatible with separatism” and that federal law already requires that the person who occupies the position of Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico in Washington have command of English.

Meanwhile, Commissioner González maintained that the United States does not have an official language and that the Constitution prohibits Congress from imposing a language on a state, although she mentioned that the intention of the Puerto Rican government is to improve the teaching of English.

Democrat Teresa Fernández Leger (New Mexico), maintained that her state was not denied statehood “because of our ability to handle more than one language.”

“It is our duty to offer a democratic and transparent process,” said Congresswoman Velázquez, for her part, when fighting the amendment by Republican Boebert, who had criticized the fact that a report from the Congressional Budget Office ( CBO) about the fiscal impact to the federal government of this legislation.

Velázquez – who stressed that the legislation promotes free association as an independent alternative for the first time – affirmed that the true economic calculation of the measure is the 124 years of colonialism, which have benefited the United States.

The legislation was originally presented last Friday with the co-sponsorship of Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Maryland), Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez (New York) and Darren Soto (Florida), and Commissioner González. On Monday, the legislation was also co-sponsored by Democratic Congressmembers Katie Porter (California), Betty McCollum (Minnesota) and Rubén Gallego (Arizona), Democratic delegate from Guam, Michael San Nicolas, and Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar (Florida).

On Tuesday, Democrats Teresa Fernández Leger (New Mexico), Lori Trahan (Massachusetts) and Paul Tonko (New York), and Republicans Fred Upton (Michigan), John Katko (New York) and Don Bacon (Nebraska) joined.