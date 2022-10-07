Entertainment

The naughty Netflix comedy of less than 2 hours with Emma Roberts

Netflix Movie Calendar Love.jpg

The Netflix comedy stars Emma Roberts, Julia's niece.

What is Calendar Love about?

“Fed up of going alone to family celebrations, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic dates for a year, but Cupid has other plans,” says the Netflix synopsis.

Sloane’s family (Emma Roberts) he keeps asking her why she’s lonely, why don’t you have a boyfriend They are all in a relationship and she is “the black sheep”. Until his aunt has a “party friend“for special occasions.

Suddenly, Sloane meets Jackson (Luke Bracey) and they seem to be in the same situation. They both hate holidays large family gatherings. The reason? They are always single.

Calendar love Netflix movie.jpg

The Netflix comedy Calendar Love premiered in October 2020.

Their families end up putting them at the children’s table or they end up next to people they don’t like because of commitment. Tired of criticism and those awkward situations, they decide to make a deal.

Both of them will accompany each other on next year’s holidays and so, no one will judge them. They will live funny situations and there will be a nice chemistry between them. Will those who ranted against love end up in love?

The film was directed by American John Whitesell and directed by Tiffany Paulsen. She has a duration of one hour and 44 minutes.

Calendar Love: Netflix Movie Cast

  • emma roberts (Sloane)
  • Luke Bracey (jackson)
  • Kristin Chenoweth (Aunt Susan)
  • Frances Fisher (Elaine)
  • Jessica Capshaw (Abby)
  • Michaela Hoover (Annie)
  • Jake Manley (york)
  • Manish Dayal (Faarooq)
  • alex moffat (Peter)
  • Cynthy Wu (liz)
  • billy slaughter (barry)
  • Nicholas Peltz (Happiness)

Calendar love, Netflix movie.jpg

Emma Roberts plays Sloane and Luke Bracey plays Jackson in the Netflix comedy.

